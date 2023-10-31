Hamas, ‘Italy is part of the aggression against us’

“Unfortunately, the Italian government has once again chosen the right, the right side of history. It is a very serious mistake which transforms Italy into one of the parties to the aggression against our people”: he said this on the Agorà program on Rai3 the former Hamas Health Minister and current head of the organization’s International Relations Council in Gaza, Basem Naim. “Israel today does not act alone. Israel acts on behalf of the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and unfortunately also Italy, which has sent some troops to the Mediterranean”: added the senior official.

“How can we deal with all this? – Naim then asked -. We can only say that the international community today has the same responsibility as the Israelis for all the massacres committed every day against our people”.

Hamas calls for a strong stance from Muslim countries

After the bombing in the Jabalia refugee camp, Hamas urges Arab and Muslim countries “to take a historic and decisive stand to stop the massacres” committed by Israel, and what it describes as a “genocide” against the Palestinian people. This was reported by Al Jazeera online, according to which in a statement Hams also states that “the massacre of the Zionist terrorist occupation in the Jabalia camp is tolerated by all countries, governments and organizations that support this Zionist terrorist entity”.

In the night in Paris buildings marked with the Star of David

Overnight, stencils of the Star of David appeared on the walls of several buildings in Paris as fears of new waves of anti-Semitic demonstrations grow. Tags with the Star of David appeared in a neighborhood south of the city as had already happened over the weekend in some suburbs such as Vanves, Fontenay-aux-Roses and Aubervilliers. In Saint-Ouen, in addition to the symbol of the Star of David, inscriptions of the tender “Palestine will win” were found. “This act of marking is reminiscent of the trials of the 1930s and the Second World War that led to the extermination of millions of Jews,” Jewish Students Union president Samuel Lejoyeux told AFP. “The people who did this clearly wanted to terrorize,” he added.

Lavrov, Israeli air strikes on Syria unacceptable

“Israeli air strikes on Syrian territory, which have become more frequent following the events around the Gaza Strip”, “are unacceptable”. This was said by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad. Lavrov warned of “the danger of attempts by external forces to turn the Middle East into an arena for settling geopolitical scores.”

Gaza, ’15 dead in air raid on another refugee camp’

“At least 15 people have died in the Israeli air raid on the Nuseirat refugee camp”, in the center of the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the Palestinian agency Wafa, specifying that two residential buildings were hit and that “it is believed there are other corpses under the rubble”.

Israel-Gaza war, live broadcast on Tuesday 31 October

It doesn’t stop there war in the Middle East. In the last 24 hours, the Israeli army reports, around 300 Hamas targets have been hit. According to Palestinian sources, around 50 people, including many children, died in the nighttime raids on the Strip. The Israeli ambassador to the UN: “I Hamas terrorists they are modern day Nazis.” Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu: “No ceasefire, release the hostages” which, according to IDF estimates, are 240. Meanwhile the terrorist organization attacks Italy: “It’s wrong, it is involved in the aggression against the Palestinians”. Rocket warning sirens from Gaza are ringing in central Israel and greater Tel Aviv.

Rocket warning from Gaza in central Israel and the Tel Aviv area

The sirens of anti-rocket alarm from Gaza are resounding in central Israel and in the greater Tel Aviv area. The army said so. The echo of the explosions due to the interception by the Iron Dome was heard in the air.

Gaza authorities: “Israel entered the Strip from the north-west”

The Israeli forces they entered the northwestern area of ​​Gaza and were present in al Karama, a neighborhood north of Gaza City, and on Salah al-Din Street, the main highway of the Strip. This was stated by the Gaza Ministry of the Interior, quoted by the New York Times. The ministry added that forces were trying to reach Al-Rasheed Street, a coastal highway, “as they seek to separate the north of the Gaza Strip from its south.”

Israel intercepts a missile launched from the Red Sea

From the area of Red Sea a missile was launched against Israel which was intercepted by the anti-aircraft system. The army made it known

Hamas Ministry of Health: “8,525 dead in Gaza”

They rose to 8,525 i deaths in the Gaza Strip. This was announced by the Hamas Ministry of Health.

Tajani: close to the suffering Palestinian people

“We will continue to stay close to the Palestinian people who is suffering moments of serious difficulty. The Palestinian people are not Hamas. Hamas is a terrorist organization, the Palestinian people are a people who are suffering”, said the Vice-President of the Council and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the Laboratory on the reconstruction of Ukraine at the Triennale in Milan.

Moscow, meeting between Iranian officials and Hamas

“If the conflict in Gaza expands, nothing will be left of the Israeli regime.” This was said by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, as reported by the Irna news agency. The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 “caused a irrecoverable blow at the heart of the security system of the Zionist regime”, he added, also criticizing the Western world for “not having looked at the problem of Palestine as a security issue”. The deputy minister recalled that Iranian officials had a meeting with Hamas members in Moscow and during the talks – he underlined – it was stated that “the Palestinian resistance has reached a certain level of maturity that allows it to make long-term plans for the future”.

Hamas: Italy is wrong, involved in aggression against Palestinians

“Unfortunately the Italian government has chosen the right againthe right side of history, is a very serious mistake that transforms Italy into one of the parties involved in the aggression of our people”. This is what one of the leaders of Hamas, Basem Naim, head of the council for international relations of Gaza, interviewed by Agorà, on Rai3.

