The release of more than 100 hostages that, according to estimates, are in the hands of Hamas in the Gaza Strip is a matter about which “it is too early to talk”, as Israel’s intense bombings against the Palestinian enclave continue, he told EFE Agency a member of the Palestinian Islamic group, which carried out an unprecedented attack on Israeli territory last Saturday.

“It is too early to talk about the issue of prisoners without first stopping the aggression” in the Gaza Strip, Osama Abu Khaled, an employee at a Hamas office, told EFE. He also reported that the organization is “making contact with all interested parties to put an end to the aggression”, without giving further details.

Khaled said Hamas continues to call on humanitarian organizations to “provide urgent and rapid aid” as well as fuel and other basic supplies in the face of the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip, where more than 2.2 million people are on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Abu Khaled reiterated that the Islamic movement, which has controlled Gaza since 2007 and has been at war with Israel for six days, rejects the opening of a humanitarian corridor as “intended to force the displacement” of Gazans. “The Palestinian people, with all their strength, men, women, children and the elderly, would rather die than leave their land and their homes. What is needed is that humanitarian organizations are allowed to enter,” he claimed.

In Gaza, at least 1,350 people were killed and 6,049 were injured by Israeli air strikes in retaliation for the attack carried out by Hamas, and hospitals are without electricity and in dire need of materials. Negotiations continue between Egypt and the United States on humanitarian aid to Gaza and the transfer of injured people in need of treatment in Egypt, as well as on a truce proposed by the Egyptian authorities.

The number of people within the Gaza Strip who had to leave their homes due to the conflict exceeded 338,000, 75,000 in just 24 hours, the UN Office for Humanitarian Aid Coordination (OCHA) reported today.