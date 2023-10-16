Al-Qassam spokesman Abu Ubaida said, “The occupation’s threat of launching a ground aggression against our people does not intimidate us, and we are ready for it.”

He added, “We tell the enemy that your entry into us will be a new opportunity to hold you harshly accountable for what you are committing against us.”

He continued, “The Al-Qassam Brigades in Gaza have about 200 prisoners of occupation soldiers and settlers, and the rest are distributed among other components in the Gaza Strip,” noting that the total number of prisoners is 250.

The spokesman explained that “we have a group of detainees of different nationalities whose identities we were unable to verify” during the operation, pointing out that “they are our guests and we hope to release them when field conditions permit.”

He also expressed his hope that the foreign detainees would remain “safe.”

He stated that 22 prisoners were killed in an Israeli bombing, including “Israeli artist Guy Oliver (26 years old), a resident of Tel Aviv.”

The Israeli army confirmed earlier Monday that the number of hostages taken by Hamas during its operation and transferred to the Gaza Strip reached 199 people, a new toll ten days after the attack.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a press conference, “We have notified the families of 199 hostages.”

Israel declared war on the Gaza Strip last Sunday, a day after Hamas fighters penetrated parts of the barbed wire border fence and carried out attacks on military headquarters and neighboring towns, leaving more than 1,400 dead, according to Israeli officials.

The continuous bombing since October 7 led to the leveling of neighborhoods and the killing of at least 2,750 people in the Gaza Strip, and the injury of 9,700 others, the majority of whom were civilians, according to the latest toll of the Ministry of Health in the Strip.