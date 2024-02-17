Hamas will accept nothing less than a “complete cessation of aggression”, a “withdrawal of the occupation army (Israeli forces, IDF) from Gaza” and the “lifting of the unjust siege” of the targeted Palestinian enclave of Israeli military operations since the October 7 attack in Israel. This is what the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, reiterates in a statement reported by the satellite TV al-Jazeera.

Haniyeh called on Israeli authorities to release Palestinian prisoners in prison and blamed Israel for the lack of progress towards an agreement to end the conflict. Hamas “has always dealt with mediators with a positive spirit and great responsibility to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people”, also reported the newspaper 'Filastin', linked to the group that took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007.

“Achieving a prisoner exchange agreement through which our prisoners will be released, especially the older ones and those who have been given heavy sentences, is one of the objectives of these negotiations.” According to Haniyeh, we are working “with all the tools available to stop the massacre that the enemy carries out 24 hours a day”.