“Israel must be obliterated. The October 7 attack will happen again.” Interviewed by a Lebanese TV, a member of the Hamas political office, Ghazi Hamad, declared that his group is ready to repeat “two or three times” the attack of October 7, in which 1,400 Israelis were killed.

“We have to teach Israel a lesson, we will do it two or three times. The Al Aqsa flood (the October 7 attack) was only the first time,” Hamad told broadcaster LBC, according to the translation published by Memri. “Israel is a country that has no place on our land, we must remove it because it represents a security, military and political catastrophe for Arab and Islamic nations,” he continued. “Do we have to pay a price? Yes, and we are ready to pay it. We are a nation of martyrs and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs,” he said.

A clip of the interview was shared on social media by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. “How can there be peace if Hamas is committed to the destruction of Israel? This is a Hamas member who is committed to repeating the atrocities of October 7 over and over again,” he commented.