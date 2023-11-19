Hamas-Israel, Veronica Gentili vs the philosopher Habermas: “It is not the extermination of Jewish life”

The philosopher he is the nonagenarian Jurgen Habermas, who is sometimes encouraged to pose as Germany’s moral conscience, and who recently came out for “support for Israel and German Jews” in a statement shared with three other prominent colleagues. However, it did not seem to live up to the dialogical ideals theorized by Habermas in the thousands of pages that have for decades delighted Italian readers of books like Facts and norms, contributions to a discursive theory of law and democracy , Theory of communicative action vols. 1 and 2, History and criticism of public opinion and many others.

The girl is our Veronica Gentili, journalist and television presenter, fiercely opposed by Vittorio Feltri for having hypothesized that during an interview (real, not like the ones set up on him by Crozza) he had overindulged a bit. She is very followed by the especially male public. And who knows if even the rustego Vittorio isn’t attracted to Veronica.

Well, reading a short article by Veronica Gentili, published on Everyday occurrence you can see it as one demolition of the central assertion of Habermas & co. Gentili’s article is from November 3rd, Habermas’ statement from the 15th. How did Veronica predict what he would have ruled? Is simple. Habermas is not an emergency philosopher like Cacciari. He needs to meditate for a long time before expressing himselfthe. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a “government declaration” made on October 12th (therefore well before November 3rd) to the Bundestag, the Berlin parliament, stated that “our history, our responsibility deriving from the Holocaust, imposes the everlasting duty to defend the existence and security of the State of Israel.” And in response on November 6, his deputy, the Green Robert Habeck, declared: “The phrase ‘Israel’s security is the German reason of state’ is not an empty formula, and it must not become one. It was my parents’ generation grandparents to want to exterminate Jewish life in Germany and Europe. After the Holocaust, the foundation of Israel was the promise of protection to the Jews: and Germany is obliged to keep this promise.”

Therefore Habermas at the end of his long meditation confirmed the position of Scholz and Habeck. Let’s see the central passage of his statement: “The Hamas massacre, with the stated intention of eliminating Jewish life in general, prompted Israel to counterattack. The methods of this retaliation, justified in principle, are the subject of a debate between opposing theories; the principles of proportionality, prevention of civilian casualties and conduct of war with the prospect of future peace must be the guiding principles. Despite concern for the fate of the Palestinian population, however, the standards of judgment slip completely when Israel’s actions are attributed with genocidal intent.”

It would seem that Habermas and his colleagues live in a dream world. The Israeli government has repeatedly stated that it wants to physically destroy its adversary, not achieve “future peace”! The enemy must be eradicated, annihilated, eliminated: this is what the “defense” of the government of Israel consists of. As for ordinary Gazans, they will be bombed to the extent necessary to ensure that they have killed all Hamas members. More generally, Habermas and his colleagues argue that the principles they invoke MUST guide the Israeli government’s action. And will Germany continue to invite von der Leyen to embrace Bibi if the Israeli government not only does not follow them, but openly, proudly declares its true principles? It has now been established by the UN Secretary General Guterres and his rapporteurs that the Israeli government does not follow Habermas’ principles at all! And what are decades of studies on normality worth if not only is Habermas unable to offer a solution, but he appears to have no awareness of the contradiction? However, his declaration has merit: it makes explicit, even if syntactically in an incidental subordinate clause, the proposition that hovers implicitly in the declarations of Scholz and Habeck: the massacre carried out by Hamas is an index of their declared intention to “want to exterminate Jewish life in general.” Here is the connection with the Hitlerian past. But here they fall into the usual misunderstanding, confusing Israelis with the Jews of the world. Hamas cares about driving the Israelis out of Palestine, not about “exterminating Jewish life in general.”

Veronica Gentili – finally her! – in his short article he goes deeper: “The soldiers of a fundamentalist Islamic group have chosen to eliminate civilians who have nothing to do with the war for the one and only reason of being Jews… But it was really like that? Was Jewish identity at the basis of the massacre committed? Or does this vision of the facts, filtered through a lens oriented towards the last century, risk obscuring the real reasons behind what happened? Is it correct to say that on 7 October 2023 it was Allah’s Muslims who killed and kidnapped Yahweh’s Jews? In this atrocious equation of death is It is very complex to establish in what proportion the Jewish identity is to the Israeli nationality of the victims and in what proportion the Islamic faith is to the Palestinian citizenship of the executioners. Judging by the type of brutal dispute for the division of the land and for the possibility of being free citizens – not threatened – in possession of their rights, the impression is that the religious aspect is clearly losing out in the equation.”

