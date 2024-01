Israeli Army Spokesperson and Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. | Photo: Reproduction/Youtube

According to Israeli military spokesman and Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the terrorist group Hamas is “without commanders and without infrastructure”. Furthermore, Hagari also confirmed that Hamas' military infrastructure in the north of the Gaza Strip was destroyed.

According to Hagari, Israeli forces “will continue to deepen gains on the ground and strengthen defenses along the border, in addition to concentrating in the center and south of the Palestinian territory,” said the rear admiral.

Tomorrow, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, will visit Israel. The American government has frequently asked the Israeli Army to focus on locating Hamas leaders and avoiding open attacks in the Gaza Strip region. The Israeli military spokesman, however, reiterated that the fighting “will continue throughout 2024″. This is in line with recent statements by the Israeli Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu. He re-emphasized that the war must not be stopped until Hamas is completely eliminated.

In support of Hamas, Hezbollah fires more than 40 missiles at Israel

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah shot more than 40 missiles against a military base in northern Israel. The information was confirmed by the Israeli Army itself. The terrorists claim that the action was a counteroffensive, after the murder of Saleh al-Arouricommander of Hamas in Lebanon, last Tuesday (02) in Beirut.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks, but said there were no reports of Israeli wounded. In a counteroffensive, Israel claimed to have attacked a group in Lebanon that had participated in the artillery launch. Hamas has not commented on what happened so far.