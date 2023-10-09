The Hamas offensive launched against Israel is causing great concern in the Middle East region, where the risk of an escalation of the conflict could threaten the bilateral relations of Arab countries with Israel. Specialists interviewed by France 24 address this issue, among which they highlight the possible resumption of relations between the Jewish State and Saudi Arabia, which could now be in check.

The shock wave caused by the large-scale offensive launched by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement, against Israel on Saturday, October 7, has raised fears of complete destabilization of the region due to its scale and sophistication.

The attack, carried out almost 50 years after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, is the deadliest in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades. More than 800 people died in Israel, according to the latest official government figures on October 9. At least 560 Palestinian civilians were killed in the Gaza Strip, which is receiving Israeli airstrikes in response.

A “multifrontal” conflict?

Parallel to the Hamas offensive on Sunday morning, Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group that maintains close relations with the Palestinian Islamist group, claimed responsibility for the shooting against a disputed sector on the border between Israel and Lebanon. Hashem Safieddine, senior Hezbollah official, paid tribute on Sunday to “the heroes of Gaza” and stated that “the time for revenge has come.”

The specialists interviewed by France 24 do not rule out the possibility of the Shiite party opening a second front in northern Israel. In the summer of 2006, a devastating war pitted Hezbollah against the Jewish state, leaving more than 1,200 dead on the Lebanese side, most of them civilians, and 160 dead on the Israeli side, most of them soldiers.

David Rigoulet-Roze, associate researcher at ‘Iris’ and editor-in-chief of the magazine ‘Orients Stratégiques’, believes that “the risk of the conflict spreading is a real problem with what is happening in the north, on the border, with Hezbollah’s shots.

“We can think that if the Gaza Strip is taken (by the Israeli army, editor’s note), there is the possibility that a second front will open [al norte]and that is something very worrying,” he adds.

The rubble of the Yassin Mosque, destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. © Hatem Moussa, AP

This view is shared by Hussein Ibish, senior resident fellow at the Gulf Arab States Institute, who believes that an Israeli ground intervention in Gaza “could push Hezbollah to open a front in Lebanon.”

The expert also believes that other local actors could become involved in the conflict. “Armed groups such as the ‘Lion’s Den’ group could become involved in the occupied West Bank,” he explains. “We could then see Israel drawn into a multi-front war with different resistance groups.”

For her part, Myriam Benraad, political scientist and professor of International Relations at Schiller University, believes that the Hamas attack will have a negative impact on relations between Israel and Arab countries, which in recent years have begun a process of rapprochement in the framework of the Abraham Accords, signed in 2020 under the aegis of the United States.

“Beyond the Israeli-Palestinian context, we have an Israeli-Arab context that is going to be extremely tense,” he analyzes, stressing that “the Arab street” remains “predominantly pro-Palestinian.” For its part, Hamas “pursues a hardline approach that seeks to prevent any normalization with Israel.”

“Israel finds itself in an impossible situation”

The unprecedented attack by Hamas also threatens to undermine attempts at normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, one of the Middle East’s heavyweights. These negotiations, sponsored by the United States and still ongoing, could see Saudi Arabia recognize Israel in exchange for American security guarantees. On September 20, Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, nicknamed ‘MBS’, reported progress in rapprochement with Israel, but demanded progress on the Palestinian issue, considered a priority by his father, King Salman.

In this sense, the timing of the Hamas attack is not insignificant, according to specialists. “This is clearly an effort to end the normalization process between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and I think (Hamas) has a good chance of achieving this,” says Hussein Ibish.

“It seems to me that Israel is in an impossible situation. Anything it does to try to prevent this from happening again will mean more suffering for the Palestinians, more occupation, more restrictions and more brutality on the Israeli side,” he continues. “Then it will be more difficult for the Saudis to move forward.”

Several people take part in a pro-Israel protest outside the entrance to Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister, in London, on October 9, 2023. © AFP

On Saturday, Riyadh expressed its support for the Palestinians, saying it had warned of an “explosive situation resulting from the continued (Israeli) occupation and the deprivation of legitimate rights suffered by the Palestinian people.”

Since the beginning of negotiations with the Israelis, the Sunni petro-monarchy has demanded Israeli concessions, including recognition of a Palestinian state. This demand is complicating the talks, since the current Israeli government, the most right-wing in the country’s history, is hostile to any two-state solution. “It is all these calculations that have inspired Hamas,” concludes Hussein Ibish.

The Iranian shadow

Hamas and its Iranian ally, which do not recognize the State of Israel, have condemned this approach. Tehran, which financially and militarily supports Hamas and Islamic Jihad, was one of the first capitals to applaud Saturday’s offensive. Iran “supports the legitimate defense of the Palestinian nation,” declared Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday, adding that Israel must “be held responsible” for the situation, after a telephone conversation with the head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh. .

Although it is still early to determine what role Iran may have played in the offensive, experts agree that Hamas could not have acted without help.

“I very much doubt that Hamas alone could have prepared and decided to launch these attacks,” says Karim Emile Bitar, professor of International Relations.

“This is undoubtedly a turning point in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This attack occurred at a time when Iran was very eager to see the rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia materialize. Added to this was the exasperation Palestine, understandable given that the Palestinians have lived under occupation for several decades with total indifference on the part of the Western powers (…) This allowed Iran to probably use Hamas as an instrument to launch this attack.

And he concludes: “Given the history of recent decades, we can only assume that the Israeli response will be absolutely devastating and that this is the beginning of a horrible war that will claim hundreds, if not thousands, of victims.”

This article was adapted from its original in French