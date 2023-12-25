Home page politics

Press Split

Because TikTok, X and Meta are ideal for disinformation, this makes social media a hotly contested theater of war.

As the young woman looks at us through the camera on TikTok, she paints her face in bright colors – the green, white and red of the flag of Palestine. The melody of the well-known sailor song The Wellermann plays in the background. However, the text is different than the original: Here it tells the founding story of Israel from a Palestinian perspective, peppered with anti-Semitic narrative myths. At the end, the influencer shouts: “Be on the right side of history” – meaning, of course, the Palestinian one.

The anti-Semitic make-up video could be dismissed as online gossip, but TikTok has developed into a central source of information for young people worldwide – and a relevant arena in the Middle East conflict.

How to get the Table.Media newsletter This analysis lies IPPEN.MEDIA in the course of a cooperation with the Security.Table Professional Briefing before – she had published it first Security.Table on December 22, 2023. Receive 30 days free access for further exclusive information from the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the crucial thing for those making decisions in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

Videos are deliberately taken out of context

Another clip shows several fighter jets flying in a V formation into an orange evening sky, alongside the caption: “Israel is about to rain down hellfire on Gaza.” The video was shared thousands of times as current evidence of the Gaza war that has been raging since October. But the sequence comes from the well-known video game Arma 3 – but very few people know that.

This also applies to the video circulating on X that shows an Israeli soldier trampling on a Palestinian child. This video is also taken out of context; it has been online since at least 2012 and probably comes from a street performance in Bangkok.

Shayan Sardirizadeh exposes such false truths by combing the depths of the web. He is part of the BBC's fact-checking team, launched this year. He also shares his results on Most of the videos he exposes are real, but they come from contexts other than those in which they appear – from the Syrian war, for example, or from military exercises in other countries. “They are not fake in the traditional sense, but the way they are shown distorts what they say,” says Sardirizadeh.

Who will win the image war?

There is also disinformation on the Israeli side. For example, the Palestinian side is repeatedly accused of re-enacting videos of Israeli attacks using actors and props. As early as 2005, the portmanteau from Palestine and Hollywood – “Pallywood” – was created. Just a few days ago, the false claim that the body of a Palestinian baby was a doll was circulating online – Sardarizadeh also uncovered this case. Even the Jerusalem Post fell for the hoax, but corrected the error afterwards.

The photo of a small child next to his dead mother was actual fake news: the boy had six fingers and the photo was created using artificial intelligence.

Media scientist: “The civilians are fighting online”

Such false information is seductive, as it reinforces the already existing opinion of a majority of viewers – and is then often no longer questioned as to its authenticity. Together with anti-Semitic opinion videos, they create a pull that leaves no room for contradictions. Media scientist Mareike Meis from the Institute for Peacekeeping Law and International Humanitarian Law at the University of Bochum says: “The civilians are essentially fighting online.”

Recordings of this type were explicitly aimed at a Western audience who were not on site and would therefore not recognize inconsistencies that were obvious to local civilians. Meis says: “As soon as you are on social media, you are automatically involved. You can’t ignore it.” With every click, every view, you feed the algorithm.

The dilemma of disturbing images

It is difficult to determine what impact the online mood whipped up by disinformation will ultimately have on societies. The number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the world suggests that Hamas is currently ahead in the infowar. In any case, that would explain the relatively short wave of solidarity with Israel after the brutal massacres on October 7th, which quickly turned into criticism of the military action against Hamas even before the ground offensive by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Shortly after the Hamas attack, many media outlets were faced with a dilemma: Do we have to show the images of terror, or are they too harsh? The video of the German-Israeli Shani Louk, who was probably already dead at the time, next to Hamas fighters on a pickup truck and recordings of the Supernova music festival on the edge of the Gaza Strip, which was attacked by Hamas, are among the few recordings that became known to the general public.

Hamas has narrative sovereignty on the Internet

The heated atmosphere on the Internet and the flood of disinformation are causing damage that can hardly be repaired because they are poisoning the climate, so that hardly any channels of conversation remain open. Legitimate criticism of the warring parties is becoming increasingly difficult to express.

“Israel is perceived as the evil Goliath, so to speak, including anti-Jewish clichés, the Palestinian population as David,” says Oliver Zöllner from the Institute for Digital Ethics at the Stuttgart Media University, analyzing the current mood in social media. A “perpetrator-victim reversal” has become established in the discourse. “The fact that the terrorist organization Hamas brutally murdered around 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 200 civilians seems to have been almost forgotten. A break in civilization has taken place here – a truly black day for humanity.” Leonard Schultz