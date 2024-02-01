According to a report by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the movement used dogs to disrupt the Israeli army's police dog unit.

The newspaper said, “Israeli forces see dogs chained in buildings, and although police dogs are trained during the Israeli ground operation in Gaza not to be distracted by other animals, there are fears that some difficulties may arise.”

She added, “Hamas intends to leave dogs in the buildings that the Israeli army's police dog units will enter, to distract them from the task of locating explosives and terrorists.”

Israeli soldiers received special briefings about the new phenomenon that raised concerns.

The army's sniffer dog unit was a crucial element in the fighting.