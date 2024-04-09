In the event that Iran directly attacks Israel in response to the raids on the Iranian diplomatic headquarters in Damascus, Israel would strike targets in Iran in retaliation. The Elaph News publication reported from London, according to the Times of Israel. Citing “a Western security official,” the publication claims that Israel has conducted air maneuvers in recent days that include preparations to strike Iran's nuclear facilities and other key infrastructure.

In an interview with 'La Repubblica', Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated: “If Iran attacks us directly, we will attack Iran. And if Iran's allied militias do so, in retaliation for the destruction of the consulate in Damascus, we will attack them too.” “We are ready for any scenario. And Hamas must not delude itself that the withdrawal of troops from southern Gaza means the end of the war”, he added. “If we find an agreement, there will be a temporary ceasefire so the IDF will not enter Rafah. But it will do so in the future, in due time. Hamas thinks we won't do it? They are wrong.”

Hamas studies new truce proposal

Meanwhile, for his part, Hamas said it is studying Israel's proposal for a ceasefire and hostage exchangebut he accused the Israeli side of “remaining stubborn” in its positions. “While we appreciate the mediators' efforts and our willingness to reach an agreement, the Jewish state's position in the negotiations “remains stubborn,” read a statement from the Islamist group shared by the Palestinian news agency Maan News. Despite criticism of the proposal, Hamas is nevertheless studying the proposal “with full national responsibility” and said it will send its response to the mediators once they have finished examining it.

Previously, US officials had expressed “hope” that the Palestinian group would accept the deal “on the table”. Both State Department spokesman Matthew Miller and White House Homeland Security spokesman John Kirby said in their respective press briefings that they were currently awaiting Hamas' response.

“The current situation is that a proposal has been submitted to Hamas and we are awaiting its response. As you all know from our previous monitoring, Hamas' response to a particular proposal, one way or another, can often take several days, due to the nature of communications with them,” Kirby said. Miller said that such a ceasefire “would be beneficial not only to the hostages, but also to the Palestinian people, who are suffering enormously,” and that Israel showed a willingness to reach an agreement.

This proposal comes after the latest indirect talks with Israel, held on Sunday in Cairo (Egypt), in which both sides have already shown their differences, and Hamas continues to insist on a permanent ceasefire, on the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and on the right of return of those displaced by the offensive, something rejected by the Israeli authorities.

The deal currently under discussion includes the release of around 40 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza in exchange for a temporary truce and the release of hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners, including some convicted of deadly attacks. The first phase of the proposal would also include the return of displaced civilians to the northern Gaza Strip and the delivery of 400-500 trucks of food aid per day to the population of the Palestinian enclave.