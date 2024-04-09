ANDhe Islamist movement Hamas indicated this Tuesday that it is studying a proposal for a truce of several weeks in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, despite the rejection of some of their demands.

After six months of bloody conflict In the Gaza Strip, mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the United States presented a proposal for a temporary truce in three stages, according to a Hamas source.

The first stage includes a six-week ceasefire to allow hostage exchange into the hands of Hamas by Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

NYT: Hersh Goldberg-Polin, son of Rachel Goldberg, is one of the Hamas hostages since the October 7 attack. Photo:Ammar Awad/Reuters Share

The Islamist movement said it “appreciated” the efforts of the mediators, but accused Israel of not responding to any of its requests during the negotiation without providing more details.

“Despite this, the movement's leaders are studying the proposal presented,” Hamas said in a statement.

The latest ceasefire proposal contemplates in addition to the six-week truce and a first exchange of hostages, women and children, against up to 900 Palestinian prisoners, according to a Hamas source.

The agreement would also allow return of Palestinian civilians displaced to the north of the Gaza Strip and the entry of between 400 and 500 trucks food aid diaries, depending on the source.

With the most recent proposal in the hands of the Palestinian movement, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby noted that “it will depend on Hamas” to reach a truce.

A girl holds an empty pot as she waits with others for food aid in Gaza. Photo:EFE Share

But the spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed al-Ansari, told the BBC that he is now “more optimistic” than a few days ago, despite not being “in the final stretch of the talks.”

In previous rounds of mediation, Hamas demanded a ceasefire, that Israel withdraw from the Gaza Strip and control aid deliveries.

The only truce reached so far, in November, lasted a week and led to the release of 78 hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli withdrawal

Last weekend, Israel announced that it withdrew its forces from the southern city of Khan Younis, so that its troops could recover and prepare for the next phase of the warwhich will include an incursion into the city of Rafah, also in the south of the Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that there is already a date set to send ground troops to Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million Palestinians are crowded together, most displaced by the current war.

Palestinians flee their homes along with their belongings after an Israeli bombardment in Rafah. Photo:AFP Share

Foreign powers and humanitarian groups have called on Israel to desist from that operation, fearing mass civilian deaths. But Netanyahu and his military commanders insist it is necessary for victory over Hamas.

The conflict began on October 7 with an attack by the Islamist movement in southern Israel that left 1,170 dead, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures. Among the dead were more than 300 soldiers.

In response, Israel launched an offensive that has left at least 33,360 dead in the Gaza Strip, mostly women, adolescents and children.

Hamas fighters took more than 250 hostages, of whom 129 remain in the Gaza Strip, including 34 who the army says have been killed.

At least 1.7 million peopleof the 2.4 million inhabitants of the Palestinian territory, had to leave their homes because of the war.

A Palestinian woman holding her children reacts in front of a hospital where victims are being transferred after the Israeli bombing in Bureij, in the central Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP Share

“A mountain of rubble”

This Tuesday, the army announced in a statement that destroyed “terrorist infrastructure” in several sectors of Gaza and that a “plane eliminated a terrorist in Khan Yunis who had participated in the October 7 massacre.”

He also reported fighting in the center of the territory.

Precisely in the center of the Strip, in Deir el Balah, several wounded people were admitted to the Martyrs of Al Aqsa hospital early Tuesday morning, many of them children accompanied by their parents, AFP reporters confirmed.

I came to see my house and found it destroyed and turned into a mountain of rubble

Further south, Palestinians who returned to Khan Yunis after the announcement of the Israeli withdrawal found nothing but ruins where there used to be houses and businesses.

“I came to see my house and found it destroyed and turned into a mountain of rubble,” lamented Uum Ahmad al-Fagawi. “I am shocked by what I saw, all the houses are destroyed, not just mine,” he added.

“There is no water, no electricity, no columns, no walls, no doors, there is nothing. Gaza is no longer Gaza”commented another Palestinian, who did not want to give her name.

Two Palestinians inspect the rubble in Gaza near Al-Shifa Hospital. Photo:EFE Share

Severe shortages of food, water and other basic needs have been minimally alleviated by international aid, but humanitarian groups warn that the territory is on the verge of famine because the help that manages to enter is insufficient.

On Monday, 419 trucks entered the territory, the highest number in a single day since the start of the war, according to the Israeli agency that manages the entry of aid into Gaza.

“The houses, schools, hospitals are in ruins. They are killing teachers, doctors, humanitarian workers. “Famine is imminent,” warned UNICEF chief Catherine Russell.

War in Gaza has reportedly killed over 13K children and injured countless more. Homes, schools and hospitals in ruin. Teachers, doctors and humanitarians killed. Famine is imminent. The level and speed of destruction are shocking. Children need a ceasefire NOW. —Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) April 6, 2024

