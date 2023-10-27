Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Split

According to a media report, the terrorist organization Hamas also trains children for war. (Archive photo) © UPI Photo/Imago Images

Children and young people are already receiving military training in the Gaza Strip. This emerges from a media report.

Gaza City – The terrorist organization Hamas is apparently already training children to use weapons in special camps. This comes from a post by RTL and ntv out. The TV stations show material that shows children and young people with dummy weapons, practicing how to storm houses, capture Israeli soldiers or which formation is the best in battle.

Several of the children and young people also have their say. For example, one says: “When I grow up, I want to be a martyr. Carrying out terrorist attacks to liberate and protect my homeland and my country, Palestine.” Abu Obeida, Hamas’ military spokesman in Gaza, explains Hamas’ summer camps with the words: “Our war with the enemy lasts generations. The most successful generation will win the war.”

Hamas is probably already training children to use weapons: “I will destroy all foreigners”

The article also makes it clear that the children come into contact with the ideology of the terrorist organization at school. For example, students in the Gaza Strip learn poems that address Israel: “I swear, I will sacrifice my blood (for Palestine).” And further: “And I will destroy all foreigners until the end.” This should also be the case in UN schools Poem may have been part of the lesson, in 2021 the EU Parliament finally called on UNRWA to remove all content that conveys hate and violence from school books and lessons.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

A report by the non-governmental organizations UN-Watch and Impact-SE indicates that there are Palestinians with radical views among the teachers at local UN schools. And some of the students also make openly inflammatory comments in front of the camera. “The Jews took our land by force and we will take it back by force,” says a boy. Another says: “I dream of returning to my village, to my country. I will sacrifice myself for this.”

Video: According to Unicef, 2,360 children in the Gaza Strip were killed in Israeli attacks

At the end of the training camp, the participants receive a certificate certifying their completed weapons training and combat ability, it says towards the end of the report RTL and ntv. The channels work with footage from Israeli journalist David Bedein, who is the founder of the Bedein Center for Middle East Politics and who took many of the images shown in the article in the Gaza Strip a good three years ago. They cannot be independently verified, and it is also unclear whether such camps are still being held in the Gaza Strip, how long they have existed and how frequently they have taken place.

The origins of Hamas terror are anchored in school textbooks

The New York Times reported in 2013 that Hamas was radicalizing students to support its terrorist goals. “The Palestinians have developed a system of deception – selling English speakers one story and telling themselves another,” said Yosef Kuperwasser, a senior Israeli official. (fmü)