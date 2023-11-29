Gesture comes after the businessman visited, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an Israeli community attacked by the group

On Tuesday (28.Nov.2023), Hamas invited the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, to see “massacre and destruction” provoked by Israel’s attacks on Gaza. The gesture comes after the businessman visited a kibbutz attacked by the extremist group with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Nov 27). The information is from the newspaper The Guardian. “We invite you to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacres and destruction committed against the people of Gaza, in accordance with standards of objectivity and credibility”said Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, speaking to journalists in Beirut, Lebanon.