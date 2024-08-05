Al-Hayya said: “In a few days, we will conclude our consultations regarding choosing a head for the movement’s political bureau to succeed Ismail Haniyeh.”

He added that Hamas’ leadership is unified, holds its meetings and manages its work “with full responsibility,” he said.

Hamas announced on Saturday the start of consultations to choose a new head of the movement’s political bureau after Haniyeh’s assassination.

Hamas said in a statement: “The movement’s leadership has begun a broad consultation process in its leadership and Shura institutions to choose a new president for the movement.”

She added that “the movement’s executive institutions and its Shura Council frameworks are continuing their work, and the movement will announce the results of its consultations once they are completed.”

The movement stressed that what “some media outlets and social media platforms are circulating about assigning certain names to occupy the position of the movement’s presidency is baseless.”

Hamas announced last Wednesday the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, which increased fears of the conflict expanding in the region, which is already troubled by the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the escalation of the conflict in Lebanon.