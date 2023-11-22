”It is a good agreement for Israel”, the one reached with Hamas, obtained by paying ”a small price to bring home 50 hostages and, hopefully, even more”. And with a truce that is also good for “Israeli troops, they need a break”. As Gershon Baskin, the Israeli-American pacifist activist who in 2011 opened a secret channel with Hamas which was fundamental for the release of Corporal Gilad Shalit, comments with Adnkronos on the agreement between Israel and Hamas. The release of 50 hostages held in the Gaza Strip since October 7 in exchange for a four-day truce and the release of 150 Palestinians. When Shalit, held hostage for five years in Gaza, was released, 1,027 prisoners left Israeli prisons.

On the pause in fighting, the four-day truce in hostilities, Baskin states that ”even Israeli troops need to recharge” after spending ”more than a month in less than optimal conditions, with little sleep, little rest” . Now, ”they too can take a break”. But, in fact, it is only a matter of time, just a pause because, believes the director of the International Communities Organization, a human rights association, ”the war will resume after the temporary ceasefire”.

At that point, it is to be expected, ”each of the two sides will be better prepared, but Hamas still cannot compete with Israel’s firepower”. After the truce, Baskin predicts, ”Israel will begin to move towards the south” of the Gaza Strip, where the Hamas militiamen are believed to have moved. And ”no doubt Hamas will be prepared” for this scenario, so ”it won’t be easy”. But, underlines the analyst, ”it is the price worth paying to save human lives and at least 50 women and children. And hopefully even more.”