By its own admission, the terrorist group Hamas is holding around 130 people hostage in “shelters and tunnels” in the Gaza Strip, now under bombardment. The number could reach 150. These people are being used in negotiations with Israel, which the group has attacked since last Saturday (7). The BBC confirmed the identities of some of the hostages, which include 13 children and at least six elderly people.

The oldest hostages are Yaffa Adar, 85, and Ditza Heiman, 84. A neighbor saw Heiman being taken from kibbutz Nir Oz by armed men in Hamas uniforms, according to a report from a niece. She is the widow of Holocaust survivor Zvi Shdaimah, who came to the UK as a child thanks to a rescue program in Nazi-occupied territories during the Second World War. Yaffa Adar was spotted in a video by her granddaughter Adva. She was in a golf cart, surrounded by armed terrorists, heading towards Gaza.

Another woman kidnapped is Channah Peri, 79, along with her son Nadav Popplewell, 51. Peri’s daughter heard the moment the two were abducted on the phone. She received a photo of her two loved ones surrounded by militants.

An entire family was kidnapped from kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel. Jordan Roman-Gat, a 36-year-old mother, her three-year-old daughter Gefen and her husband Alon managed to escape from the terrorists’ car, but Jordan became separated from them and has since been missing, perhaps recaptured.

The Haran family was not as lucky as Gefen and Alon. Agronomist Shoshan Haran, her husband Avshal Haran, daughter Adi along with son-in-law Tal Shoham and grandchildren Naveh and Yahel, have all been missing since being taken from their home in kibbutz Bari. The source is the NGO that Shoshan founded, Fair Planet (“Planeta Justo”, in free translation). The NGO has projects training for 75 thousand small rural producers on more than 2300 farms in Ethiopia and Tanzania. The last signal coming from the philanthropist’s cell phone came from Gaza.

Also taken from Be’eri was the family of Dror Or and his wife Yonat, both aged 50, and their children Noam (15) and Alma (13). Yonat’s brother, Ahal Besorai, works as a lawyer in the United Kingdom and anxiously watches Hamas propaganda videos in the hope of seeing signs of life for one of his loved ones. He also grew up on the kibbutz, in the middle of the Negev desert, five miles from the border.

Among the youngest, Shani Louk, a 22-year-old German-Israeli tattoo artist who was declared executed by the Jerusalem Post because of the condition of her body in a video in which she was displayed as a trophy in the back of a pickup truck, she was declared still alive but in critical condition by a family friend. However, no new information has emerged for two days.

Liri Elbag, an 18-year-old Israeli army recruit who served as a sentry near the border with the Gaza Strip, was seen by her father in a Hamas video, along with many others taken in an extremist vehicle. American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was seen in a similar condition to Shani, injured and unconscious in a vehicle. His cell phone also reported presence near the Israel-Gaza border.

Two Brazilians were confirmed victims of Hamas: Bruna Valeanu and Ranani Glazer, both 24 years old. They were among the 260 music festival victims attacked on Saturday. Another Brazilian present, Karla Stelzer Mendes, 41 years old, is missing. Itamaraty gave the Egyptian government this Thursday (12) a list of 28 Brazilians who were trying to enter the country via the border with Gaza. Hundreds of Brazilians have already been rescued on two flights, and a third plane has already left Israel.