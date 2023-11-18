The relatives of the kidnapped Israelis fear that politicians are not giving enough consideration to the hostages. So on Tuesday they set off on a march through the country. Today they reach Jerusalem.

DThe line of vehicles could be seen from afar. The exits of Highway 1, which runs from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, around Ein Hemed were almost completely blocked on Friday evening. Many people parked on the side of the highway and walked the last few hundred meters to the nature park. On the meadows next to an old Crusader building, where families usually picnic, the relatives’ forum for those kidnapped on October 7th invited people to a Shabbat service and a rally.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

On Tuesday, the families in Tel Aviv set out on a multi-day walk. They moved through the coastal plain and into the mountains. The families want to raise awareness of the fact that, six weeks after the start of the war, up to 240 people are still being held hostage by Hamas and other groups in the Gaza Strip. En Hemed was the second to last stop; The march is scheduled to reach its destination in Jerusalem on Saturday afternoon.