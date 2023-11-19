Hamas took hostages to al Shifa hospital in Gaza after the October 7 attack on Israel. The Israel Defense Forces have released footage from a hospital surveillance camera with images from October 7: the videos show Hamas terrorists bringing into the facility a Nepalese citizen and a Thai citizen kidnapped in Israel.

One of the hostages is visibly injured in the arm and is carried on a stretcher, while the second is forcefully dragged to the hospital. “This shows that the Hamas terrorist organization used Shifa Hospital on the same day of the massacre as a terrorist infrastructure,” the Defense Forces said.

Other images released by the IDF, based on recordings from Shifa’s surveillance cameras, show Hamas terrorists inside the hospital and outside the hostage rooms, as well as vehicles stolen from the Israel Defense Forces taken to the medical center.

EXPOSED: This is documentation from Shifa Hospital from the day of the massacre, October 7, 2023, between the hours of 10:42 am and 11:01 am in which hostages, a Nepalese civilian and a Thai civilian, were abducted from Israeli territory are seen surrounded by armed Hamas…

Furthermore, the IDF returns to the death of Corporal Noa Marciano, held hostage in a shelter near the Shifa hospital in Gaza City: She would have been killed by Hamas and would not have died in an Israeli air strike according to Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari. Citing a pathologist’s report and intelligence information, the spokesperson explained that she Marciano was injured in an attack by the Israeli Defense Forces and later taken to Shifa, where she was killed.

“Noa was kidnapped and taken to a location near Shifa hospital. During the IDF attacks in Gaza, a Hamas terrorist who was holding her hostage was killed,” he said. “The pathologist’s report states that Noa was injured in the attack, but her life was not in danger, and this contrasts with the lies published by Hamas that Noa was killed by IDF attacks,” she added . “According to intelligence information, she Noa was then taken within the walls of Shifa hospital, where she was killed by a Hamas terrorist.”