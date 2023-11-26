Relatives of hostages released by Hamas reported this Sunday (26) to the newspaper The Israel Times the harsh routine of people held captive in the Gaza Strip since October 7th. According to those interviewed, their family members were fed only with rice and pita bread – and, at night, they slept on plastic chairs lined up in a place organized like a waiting room.

The rules for using the bathroom were also strict, according to Merav Raviv, who had three members of his family kidnapped: an aunt, his cousin and her son. “When they needed to relieve themselves, they had to knock on a door and wait up to an hour and a half before being allowed in.”

The granddaughter of Yaffa Adar, the oldest hostage in the recently freed group, told the Israeli newspaper that her home was completely destroyed before being abducted by the Palestinians. “Normally, when people reach their 80s, they have their home, their memories, their photo albums. But she has nothing left. You will need to start all over again in old age, and that is very difficult”, said Adva Adar.

For Adva, her 85-year-old grandmother is an example for the other hostages who remain imprisoned. “She is an incredible, tough woman who always hoped to come back. I’m proud to be her granddaughter.”

Another elderly woman released this weekend, Alma Avraham, aged 84, is hospitalized in a serious condition in an Israeli hospital. The information was released by the spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces, Daniel Hagari. According to him, another 13 hostages have not yet returned to their homes for “medical reasons”.

4-year-old hostage saw his parents killed and spent his birthday in captivity

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke to the press this Sunday (26) about the situation of Abigail Edman – an Israeli child with American citizenship released by Hamas. According to Israeli authorities, she witnessed the murder of her parents and turned 4 while imprisoned in Gaza.

“She spent her birthday and at least 50 days held hostage by Hamas. Today she is free, and Jilly [Biden, primeira-dama] and I, along with many Americans, are praying that Abigail will be okay”, said the American president.

Abgail and her family were living in a kibbutz in southern Israel when they were attacked by Palestinian terrorists on October 7. His two brothers, aged 6 and 10, hid in a closet for 14 hours and managed to escape.