“Suspected links to the Hamas attacks on 7 October”, shocking accusations on the UN

Twelve UN employees complicit in the bloody Hamas attacks on 7 October. It is the shocking accusation that has been emerging in the last few hours. As Corriere della Sera explains, the dossier presented by Israel on the matter is substantial. “Dozens of rockets and weapons found in UNRWA buildings. Men of the Nukhba special forces, the most ferocious, who are also employees of the Glass Palace. The same Hamas Economy Minister, Jawad Abu Shamala, who before his death taught in a UN school in Khan Younis.”

“The Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA, the UN agency for the relief and employment of Palestinian refugees, information on the alleged involvement of several employees in the terrible attacks of 7 October. To protect the agency's ability to provide humanitarian assistance, I have made the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these members and launch an investigation to establish the truth without delay. Any employee involved in acts of terrorism will be held responsible, including through criminal proceedings”. This was said by UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini, reiterating his condemnation of the Hamas attacks and speaking of “shocking accusations”.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was informed by the UNRWA Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, of the accusations involving several staff members of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. In a note from the spokesman, Guterres said he was “horrified by the news, asked Lazzarini to quickly investigate the matter and ensure that any UNRWA employee who participated in or facilitated the attacks is immediately dismissed and referred for potential criminal prosecution”.

