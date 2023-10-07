Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers and officers hostage in the Gaza Strip. The information is from the newspaper Times of Israel. In a statement, the group says the hostages are safe in resistance tunnels. Another 4 members of Hamas are with 2 Israelis in custody in an apartment in Ofakim, about 20 kilometers from the Gaza Strip.

Security forces tried in several ways to find a way to rescue the 2 hostages, but have not been successful so far. Shai Kadosh of Magen David Adom – Israel’s national emergency medical and disaster service – said two people he knows were killed in the city. Kadosh further says that he treated victims throughout the day.