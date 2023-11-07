In Gaza City, an increasing number of civilian deaths are reported around Hamas’s infamous tunnels. “It is clear that Hamas is extremely well prepared,” said defense specialist Peter Wijninga. It is not without reason that the fuel supply to Gaza has been cut off. In the worst case scenario, Israel can suffocate the enemy in the tunnels. “This is war in a telephone booth.”

#Hamas #advantage #handtohand #fighting #tunnels #Prepared #detail