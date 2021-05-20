The Palestinian movement Hamas has set a condition for the observance of the truce with Israel. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the media adviser to the head of the organization’s Politburo, Taher An-Nono.

According to him, Hamas will abide by the ceasefire if Israel also adheres to it. The representative of the movement noted that the agreement on a mutual and simultaneous ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin to operate from 00:02 Moscow time on Friday, May 21.

Earlier, Israel accepted the Egyptian initiative for a bilateral ceasefire with Palestine. According to an official statement from the government’s press service, the Israeli security cabinet voted unanimously in favor of the decision. It is noted that the bilateral ceasefire will come into force later.

The aggravation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel began with clashes in East Jerusalem. Then, on May 10, Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, based in the Gaza Strip, began a massive shelling of Israel – in total, over three thousand rockets were fired across the country. In response, the Israeli army has called in 5,000 reservists and is launching airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are still going on. According to the latest data, since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, 10 Israelis and 220 residents of the Gaza Strip have been killed.