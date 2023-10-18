Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Hamas is said to be holding 199 hostages in the Gaza Strip. In addition to Israelis, there are several Germans among them. It is the merciless job of the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Gaza – The war in Israel is overshadowed by a devastating rocket strike in a hospital in the Gaza Strip, for which both sides blame each other.

Hamas in the Gaza Strip: Al-Kassam Brigades are supposed to guard hostages

Shortly afterwards, US President Joe Biden arrived in the Middle East as a mediator. However, he clearly places the United States on Israel’s side on this highly explosive trip. Also because many hostages are still in the hands of the radical Islamist Palestinian Hamas.

According to information from Tel Aviv, there are said to be 199, including individual German citizens such as 22-year-old Shani Louk. According to a report, the task of guarding these hostages in and around Gaza City is carried out by a “shadow unit” of Hamas: the Al-Qassam Brigades.

Notorious fighters: Men from the Qassam Brigade of the radical Islamist Palestinian Hamas. © IMAGO/Yousef Mohammed

This emerges from an analysis by the US think tank “Foundation for Defene of Democracies” (FDD), which advises the White House and Congress in the USA. In 2016, Hamas announced that it had its own unit to guard hostages, the report said. It is therefore about the so-called Al-Kassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, which is largely responsible for the massacre in Israel on October 7th.

Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades: Attacks against Israeli soldiers and citizens

The founding of the Qassam Brigades, according to another spelling, is estimated by Western observers to have taken place in 1991. The unit is named after the Palestinian cleric and irregular Izz ad-Din al-Qassam (1882-1935), who violently opposed the British mandate and the Zionist movement. Al-Qassam was killed in a battle with the British in November 1935 and is still considered a national hero in the Palestinian Territories. And his successors firmly reject the Jewish state of Israel.

Between 1994 and 2000, the Al-Qassam Brigades are said to have been responsible for several assassination attempts on Israeli citizens and soldiers, which is why the Israeli army marked the Hamas unit as a key target during the so-called Second Intifada. Between September 2000 and February 2005, radical Islamist Palestinians carried out numerous suicide and bomb attacks on Israeli facilities during this Second Intifada, which the Israeli side responded with rocket attacks.

In June 2006, the Al-Qassam Brigades were also allegedly involved in the highly publicized kidnapping of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who was traded five years later for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners. Since then, the Israeli armed forces and the government in Jerusalem have been unable to dismantle this Hamas military unit. Instead, on October 7th, many irregulars from the same Kassam brigades are said to have overcome the barriers on the Gaza Strip before more than 1,300 Israeli citizens were murdered and massacred.

Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades: Probably involved in the massacre in Israel

The commander of the Qassam Brigades, Mohammed Deif, described the cruel and illegal attack in an audio message in response to the blockade of the Gaza Strip that has been ongoing since 2007 and Israeli raids on the cities of the West Bank in 2022. How many fighters his brigades have can only be estimated become. It cannot be independently checked and verified.

According to various Western estimates, Hamas has a total of between 35,000 and 50,000 men under arms. A significant number of them probably come from the ranks of the Al-Kassam Brigades. Some of them were apparently also responsible for the abduction of the Israeli and international hostages. And now they are responsible for guarding them. (pm)