People wave Israeli flags as a helicopter lands carrying hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. (Symbolic image) © Leo Correa/AP/dpa

More Gaza hostages are released on the fifth day of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. There will also be an exchange on Wednesday. It is unclear whether the break in fighting will be extended afterwards.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – The Islamist Hamas has handed over another group of hostages to the Red Cross as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza war. The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that there were ten Israelis and two foreigners. In return, 30 more Palestinian prisoners are to be released. It was the fifth group of hostages to be released since the ceasefire began on Friday.

The four-day ceasefire that began on Friday morning was extended by two days under the previously applicable conditions. This could last until Thursday morning. It was initially unknown whether it would be extended again afterwards.

The threat to the ceasefire became clear on Tuesday when there was an exchange of fire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. According to the Israeli army, Israeli soldiers were shot at and several were slightly injured. They would have fired back. In addition, a total of three explosive devices exploded next to soldiers at two locations. This meant that the framework of the ceasefire had been “violated,” it said.

Mutual accusations

Hamas confirmed a confrontation with the Israeli army and accused Israel of violating the ceasefire. However, the terrorist organization emphasized that it continues to feel bound to the agreement as long as Israel also feels committed.

Israeli government spokeswoman Tal Heinrich told the US broadcaster CNN on Tuesday night (local time) that, to her knowledge, two women with US citizenship were among the ten hostages who could “potentially, hopefully” be released on Tuesday. However, Hamas decides which hostages will be released and which will not. Israel will extend the humanitarian ceasefire by one day for every ten Israelis released, Heinrich emphasized.

Israeli government spokesman Eilon Levi said the number of hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip was 184 on Monday afternoon. Of these, 14 are foreigners and 80 are Israelis with a second passport.

As part of the agreement negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the USA, 69 hostages have been released so far, including ten German dual citizens. In return, 150 Palestinian prisoners had been released from Israeli prisons by Monday evening. The agreement also delivered urgently needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The latest Gaza war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel’s history, which terrorists from the Gaza Strip committed in Israel near the border on October 7th. More than 1,200 people were killed. Around 240 hostages were taken to Gaza, including several Germans.

Israel responded with massive airstrikes, a blockade of the Gaza Strip and began a ground offensive in late October. According to the Islamist Hamas, almost 15,000 people were killed. More than 36,000 were injured. The numbers cannot currently be independently verified. dpa