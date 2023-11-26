This Sunday, the Red Cross received 17 hostages released by the Islamist group

Hamas in the Gaza Strip, iIncluding 14 Israelis and three Thais, according to the Israeli Army and the armed wing of Hamas, the Al Qasam Brigades.



Among the released Israelis there is one who has Russian nationality and was released as a gesture by Hamas towards the Russian government, in parallel with the agreement to exchange hostages for prisoners, by which 39 Palestinians are expected to be in Israeli prisons. be released this Sunday.

“According to the information provided by the Red Cross, the abductees, including 14 Israeli citizens and three foreigners, were handed over to it,” the Israeli Army said in a statement.

The Al Qasam Brigades announced through their Telegram channel that “within the framework of the humanitarian truce and in the third phase of the exchange” 13 Israeli hostages, three Thais and one Russian, had entered the Red Cross.

Pending official confirmation on the identity of those released, Israeli media reported that among the 13 Israelis released after the Russian hostage there are 9 children and four women.

So far the authorities have not explained if the hostages remain on the Gazan side of the Rafah border crossing or if they have already been transferred to Egyptian territory. The hostages will then be taken to Israeli territory and They are expected to undergo medical tests in different hospitals.



Following their release, Israel is expected to proceed with the release of 39 Palestinian prisoners, as happened yesterday and the day before yesterday after the entry into force of a four-day temporary ceasefire last Friday, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, and which also includes the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The agreement provides for the release of a total of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners and could be extended if Hamas commits to handing over at least ten captives per day.

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7 following an attack by the Islamist group that included the launching of more than 4,000 rockets and the infiltration of some 3,000 militants who killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 240 in Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s air, naval and ground forces have since counterattacked on the Palestinian enclave, where there are already more than 14,800 dead, most of them children and women, and estimates that more than 7,000 are missing under the rubble, so the number of Fatalities could be even higher.

EFE