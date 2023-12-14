Hamas | Hamas leaders are in hiding – but what are they like?

Israel has said it will assassinate the leaders of the terrorist organization Hamas after the active phase of the Gaza war ends.

Tuesday a rumor spread from the Israeli Yleisradio news that Hamas leaders had disappeared from Qatar and Lebanon. The rumor has not been confirmed. Hamas leaders are also hiding in Gaza and other Arab countries.

Israel has said that it intends to assassinate the leaders of Hamas also abroad after the active war phase is eased.

This is not new for the Hamas leaders, as Israel is constantly assassinating the Hamas leadership. Most of the current leaders have survived many assassination attempts and been imprisoned for years.

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political wing

At the refugee camp Born in Gaza Ismail Haniyeh62, became the leader of Hamas in 2017. He is a familiar sight in the world's media.

Haniyeh is headquartered in Doha, Qatar, but also operates in Turkey and sometimes in Gaza.

He emphasizes his background as a son of a refugee camp and does not forget to mention that he still lives there. However, the refugee camp has already turned into a medium-sized city, and Haniyeh's apartment was quite fun – or was until Israel destroyed it in November.

Haniyeh is appointed head of the political wing of Hamas. Indeed, Hamas has separated its political and armed wings, and they operate somewhat independently. Haniyeh's job is to focus on negotiations and public appearances.

It does not mean that Haniyeh is less responsible for the terrorist attacks or supports a more conciliatory line – after the October terrorist attack, he told the Arab countries that the agreements they make with Israel will not end the conflict.

President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas appointed Haniyeh as Prime Minister of Palestine in 2006 after Hamas won the Palestinian elections. However, Hamas and the more moderate Fatah party led by Abbas quarreled. After the parties' “civil war”, Hamas drove Fatah from the Gaza Strip, and Hamas was excluded from the Palestinian Authority.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Iran's religious leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in June in Tehran.

Haniyeh is also in contact with Iran, the main supporter of Hamas. Haniyeh has regularly visited Moscow to meet with the Russian leadership, often with the foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Khan Younis Butcher Yahya Sinwar

Hamas the armed wing of the Qassam Brigades is headed by Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar, who was born in southern Gaza, started in the organization already in the 1980s. He is known as a brutal commander, even a psychopath according to Israel, who has been nicknamed the butcher of Khan Younis.

Sinwar rose in the Hamas hierarchy as the head of counterintelligence, whose task was to search for Israeli informants and contacts within Hamas. The fate of those caught was merciless.

Sinwar was a prisoner of Israel for more than 20 years. He was one of the Hamas leaders released by Israel in a massive prisoner exchange in 2011 for a single soldier. Sinwar's brother Mohammed was responsible for the kidnapped Israeli soldier By Gilad Shalit from guarding.

Sinwar's handprint is believed to appear in itthat Hamas kidnapped as many hostages as possible in its October attack.

Tunnel engineer Mohammed Deif

of Israel dodged the blows Mohammed Deif has achieved a mythical reputation. Israel has reportedly tried to assassinate Deif up to seven times, but he has only lost one eye and perhaps one of his legs.

In the 1990s, Deif planned terrorist attacks on Israeli public transport that killed dozens of people.

Deif is believed to have been the mastermind behind the October 7 terrorist attack, which he called the al-Aqsa flood.

According to Reuters news agency

Deif began planning the attack after Israel stormed al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in May 2021. Located on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, al-Aqsa Mosque is Islam's third holiest site.

Only three indistinct photographs of Deif are known, one of which is an indistinct image of his youth, another in which he is disguised, and the third in which only his shadow is visible.

Deif holds a degree from the Islamic University of Gaza. In Hamas, he has been responsible for building bombs and planning the tunnel network. He probably lives in Gaza using tunnel networks.

Diaspora leader Khaled Meshaal

Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal (left) speaking in Tehran, Iran in 2009.

Nearly lived abroad all his life Khaled Meshaal considered one of the founders of Hamas. He led Hamas for more than 20 years, starting in the 1990s, until Hamas voted him out in 2017. Meshaal, who lives in Doha, heads Hamas' foreign network and has called on Hamas supporters to protest abroad.

Israel tried the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the order to murder Meshaal in Jordan in 1997 by injecting poison into his ear on the street. King of Jordan Hussein feared unrest or even civil war and demanded an antidote from Netanyahu, but he refused. Finally, the President of the United States Bill Clinton pressured Netanyahu to save Meshaal's life.