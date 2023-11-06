The war between Israel and Hamas is not only fought in Gaza but also on the cyber terrain. As has been the case for many other conflicts for some time now, the battle of social media and disinformation has taken on a fundamental role. In this sense, late on Monday evening the terrorist group hacked the website of the Maccabi Tel Aviv football team, a historic sports center in Israel’s largest city. A photo of Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, appeared on the homepage, with his face covered and the writing “Allah, victory is near”. The news was reported by Israel’s Channel 12, with numerous screenshots captured before the image was removed. Two other clubs suffered the same fate. These are Hapoel Beer Sheva and Maccabi Netanya.