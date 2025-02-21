02/21/2025



Updated at 8:50 p.m.























Hamas has delivered to the Red Cross Shiri Bibas’ bodyAriel’s mother, 5, and Kfir, 2, the two kidnapped children on October 7, 2023 and killed by the terrorists.

The statement of Army On the Forensic study he also said that Ariel and Kfir were “brutally killed in November 2023 by the terrorists.” The Islamists reported in November 2023 of the death of the little ones and the mother in one of the multiple Israeli bombings.

Israel’s security forces have accused Hamas on Friday of having “Killing with their own hands” To these two children. He has nuanced that “they were taken as hostage when they were still alive with their mother.” “Contrary to the lies poured by Hamas, they did not die in an air attack but were killed in cold blood,” said the spokesman for the Israel defense forces, Daniel Hagari.

«The terrorists did not shoot them. They killed them with their own hands and then committed terrible acts To cover these atrocities. This is based on the findings of forensic and intelligence information that has been collected. We have shared all this with our partners so they can verify it, ”he said.