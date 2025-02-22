02/22/2025



Updated at 09: 14h.





Hamas has released Tal Shoman and Avera Mengitsuthe first two hostages of the six announced for this Saturday in a new exchange agreed with Israel for which the Gazati will receive around 600 imprisoned.

The others are expected, Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, and Hisham al Sayedbe delivered to the Red Cross in Rafah throughout the morning of Saturday.

Not all liberated were kidnapped in the fateful 7-O, but Avera Mengitsu and Hisham al Sayed They return home after a decade in captivity.

The new exchange, the last of captives with life of this first phase high to the fire, arrives in the midst of tensions and with the truce pending a thread, especially after what happened with the body of Shiri Bibas, the mother of the babies Kfir and Ariel, whose remains delivered on Friday did not correspond initially with those of women.









After Israel’s complaint and threats to end momentary peace, Hamas delivered to the true body claiming that there was a confusion since the human remains “had been mixed” due to an Israeli air attack.

Already at dawn, the Bibas family confirmed that the body delivered in the second instance did correspond to that of Shiri, mother of the two children, symbol of the conflict, and whose husband, Yarden Bibashe was released a few weeks ago after more than a year of captivity since 7-O.