When the first images emerged of Palestinian civilians celebrating the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7, it was difficult to gauge whether they were part of a pro-terrorism minority or represented a majority sentiment. There was no reliable data available, and public demonstrations against the terrorist group are not permitted.

But now, a new study from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Research shows what the population of Palestine thinks about the episode. And the results are shocking.

The October 7 attacks targeted children, women and the elderly indiscriminately; Furthermore, they caused a devastating reaction from Israel in the Gaza Strip. Still, Hamas has become more popular among Palestinians since then.

The data reveals the complexity of the situation that Israel will have to deal with after overcoming pockets of Hamas resistance in the Gaza Strip.

Political support migrates to Hamas

Palestine is made up of two geographically separate regions: the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. At the closest point, the distance between the two areas is 40 kilometers. This led to the formation of two practically independent governments. In the Gaza Strip, Hamas has been in charge since 2007. In the West Bank, Fatah governs — which, although it also has an armed wing, is recognized by the international community as the legitimate spokesperson of the Palestinian Authority.

The survey released this Wednesday (13) was carried out between November 22nd and December 2nd, and interviewed 750 people in both parts of Palestine.

In the West Bank, support for Hamas almost tripled compared to the previous survey, carried out in September. In the Gaza Strip the index increased slightly. Support for the Palestinian Authority fell in both regions.

When asked about the political group they support, 43% of Palestinians said they preferred Hamas, compared to 17% who supported Fatah. In September, Fatah was the most popular group (26% support versus 22% for Hamas).

After the attacks, support for Hamas went from 38% to 42% in the Gaza Strip and from 12% to 44% in the West Bank. The remaining interviewees said they supported smaller parties or were unable to answer.

“It is worth noting that there are significant differences in the attitudes of residents of the West Bank compared to those of residents of the Gaza Strip regarding the correctness of Hamas' decision,” states the report, which continues: “The attitudes of Gaza residents tend to demonstrate a greater degree of skepticism about this decision”.

Perhaps the most worrying sign from the poll is that a large majority of Palestinians would vote for Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, in an eventual election against the current leader of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. In both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Haniyeh would have more than 70% of the vote in this scenario.

Palestinians do not see Hamas war crimes

The scenes of celebration after the October 7 attacks indeed represented the feelings of the majority of Palestinians.

According to the poll, 72% of Palestinians approve and 22% disapprove of the attacks. In the West Bank, support is much higher (82%) than in the Gaza Strip (57%). The result shows a realignment in Palestinian public opinion as, over the past decade, Hamas had been more popular in the Gaza Strip than in the West Bank.

The study also shows that the majority of respondents (52%) blame Israel for the suffering of the Gaza population amid the current war; 26% blame the United States and 11% say Hamas is responsible.

According to the survey, 72% of Palestinians are satisfied with Hamas's role in the war; 85% in the West Bank and 52% in the Gaza Strip. Support for Fatah stood at 22%, with practically equal levels in both parts of Palestine.

Palestinians also see an asymmetry in abuses of international norms on war: 95% of those interviewed say that Israel committed war crimes in the current conflict; only 10% of them say Hamas did the same.

The discrepancy can, in part, be explained by the lack of access to independent information sources. According to the survey, 85% of Palestinians have not seen the videos documenting Hamas' acts of violence. Only 7% of respondents said they believed Hamas committed the atrocities. Once again, the group that is directly governed by Hamas demonstrated more clarity regarding terrorist acts: the number was much higher among the population of the Gaza Strip (16% compared to 1% in the West Bank).

The difference between the two areas of Palestine is also visible when the question refers to abuses committed by Hamas: in the Gaza Strip, the number of those who attribute war crimes to the group (17%) is much higher than in the West Bank ( 5%).

The institute responsible for the research is led by Khalil Shikaki, PhD in Political Science from Columbia University, in New York, and researcher at Brandeis University, in Massachusetts. The survey was carried out in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Majority does not want two states

The survey also shows that, in general, Palestinians do not trust non-Muslim countries. Among the main international actors, less than 1% of Palestinians have a favorable view of the United States; 6% of them are satisfied with the UN's performance and 22% view Russia favorably (the highest rate among non-Muslim countries).

“The findings indicate that the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip has had a significant impact on a number of internal Palestinian issues and relations between Palestine and Israel,” the report states.



Most Palestinians are skeptical about the possibility of peace. Support for the creation of two states is at 34% — practically the same as in September. More than two-thirds (69%) say that armed confrontation (intifada) could break the impasse with Israel. The percentage increased compared to September.

The numbers indicate that, for Israel, an eventual military victory in Gaza should only be the first stage of a long process.