Mother and daughter are already in Israel, safe in a military base in the center of the country

Editorial board

At dawn tomorrow, two weeks will have passed since the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel and today evening the news arrived of the release of the first two hostages among the over 200 people that Hamas militants captured in those dramatic hours of two Saturdays ago. Judith and Natalie Raananmother and daughter aged 59 and 17, are free.

Hamas releases the first two hostages — The release of the two women with dual Israeli and US citizenship was announced late this afternoon, Friday 20 October, by Israeli TV which had cited Hamas sources who pointed the finger at the United States, underlining how the decision to release the first two hostages was taken to “demonstrate to the American people how wrong the claims of Biden and his fascist administration are.” See also Neymar publishes photos of his ankle and the images are not good

Shortly after, confirmation came from Red Cross sources who took delivery of Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie and, in the evening, also from the office of the Prime Minister of Israel, who underlined how mother and daughter have already arrived in Israelsafe in a military base in the center of the country.

Who are the two hostages released by Hamas — Judith and Natalie Raananoriginally from Chicago, had arrived in Israel a few days before the assault by Hamas for a special occasion: theWoman’s 85th birthday which fell during the Jewish holidays. Mother and daughter were in the kibbutz Nahal Oz, just over a kilometer from the border with the Gaza Strip, when Hamas militants raided the community, killing and kidnapping those present. The 17 year old in those difficult hours of Saturday 7 October had written to my grandfather while the terrorists broke in, “I locked myself in the house and tried to stay quiet”, but from that moment on, her relatives had no longer been able to contact either her or her mother Judith. See also The night River's substitutes didn't take their chance

Today, two weeks later, the nightmare for Judith and Natalie Raanan is over. The two women were handed over to the Red Cross and, through the Rafah crossing, were taken to Egypt and from there returned to Israel. The comment has already arrived Joe Bidenwho said he was delighted that they will be able to reunite with their family soon and with the occasion he has thanked the governments of Qatar and Israel for working together for the release of the two women.