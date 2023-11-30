Six Israelis who were held captive in the Gaza Strip as Hamas hostages were freed this Thursday and handed over to International Red Cross personnel, the Israeli Army reported, after the release of two other hostages during the seventh day of truce between Israel and the Islamist group.

“According to information received from the Red Cross, six Israeli hostages are on their way to Israeli territory,” said a military spokesman.

Earlier, The Army reported the release of two other women: the Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana, 40, and the French-Israeli Mia Schem, 21 years old, the first hostage of whom Hamas published a video a few days after her capture, on October 7, in which she appeared with a wound on her arm and asked Israel for her release.

Among the total of eight Israelis released this Thursday are two minors and six women, some of them with dual nationality (Mexican, Russian and Uruguayan), reported the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majed al Ansari.

According to the official, the truce agreement for this Thursday involved the release of a group of 10 hostages, which includes two people of Russian nationality released on Wednesday, in exchange for the release by Israel of 30 Palestinian prisoners, including 23 minors and 7 women.

Former Franco-Israeli hostage Mia Shem (C) with her mother and brother upon arrival at Hatzerim air base.

For its part, Hamas assured in a statement that the Government of Israel “refused to receive” the bodies of the Israeli-Argentine Silverman Bibas and his children – Kfir Bibas, 10 months old, and Ariel, 4 years old.– whom he held hostage but who died, according to the Islamist group, due to Israeli bombings.

This Thursday was the seventh day of the release of hostages captured by Hamas, within the framework of a truce with Israel negotiated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, through an agreement that includes the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The truce, which began on November 24, has meant a pause in the war that broke out on October 7 after an attack by the armed wing of Hamas. which included the launching of thousands of rockets into Israel and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240 in Israeli villages near the Gaza Strip.

Since then, and until the day the truce began, Israeli forces maintained a relentless offensive by air, land and sea on the Palestinian enclave that has left more than 15,000 dead, thousands more buried under the rubble, and almost two million displaced people who are experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis due to the collapse of hospitals and the shortage of housing, drinking water, food, medicine and electricity.

Hostages released by Hamas.

The temporary ceasefire was extended just before it expired Thursday morning for an additional 24 hours.and it is not clear if it will also be extended for tomorrow, Friday.

An extension of the truce would involve the release of an additional 10 people per day in exchange for the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, Qatar continues to work together with its regional and international partners with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Until now, There are already 105 captives released in Gaza, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners; while Israel has released 210 Palestinian prisoners, all of them women and minors.

These events occur during a tour in the region of the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, who advocates for an extension of the truce and this Thursday met with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the president of the National Authority Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken called on Israel not to resume the military offensive in the Gaza Strip without first establishing a concrete plan to protect Palestinian civilians. However, Netanyahu told Blinken that he plans to continue the war “until three objectives are achieved: free all hostages, completely eliminate Hamas, and ensure that no threat like this arises from Gaza again.”

Abbas, for his part, advocated yesterday in his meeting with Blinken for a definitive ceasefire with the aim of “not exposing civilians to bombings.”

