Hamas releases two hostages seized since October 7, the day of the attack on Israel. Two US citizens, mother and daughter, are released and handed over to the Red Cross and then to the Israeli army. It is the first sign of détente, while the raids on the Gaza Strip continue in anticipation of the ground offensive that Israel is preparing to launch.

On the evening of October 20th they were released “for humanitarian reasons” Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Raanan, 18 years. From Evanston, just outside Chicago, they had come to Israel to visit some relatives, celebrate the 85th birthday of a family member and celebrate Simchat Torah (or ‘Joy of the Torah’) in the Nahal Oz kibbutz, located a short distance away. more than a kilometer from the border with Gaza, which was attacked by militants.

Hamas accompanies the liberation with a message addressed to the United States and to President Joe Biden, who in his speech on Thursday used very harsh words towards the militiamen, compared to Russian President Vladimir Putin: the liberation of the mother and daughter serves to “demonstrate to American people and the world that the claims of Biden and his fascist administration are false and unfounded.”

How many hostages are there in Gaza?

There are still between 100 and 250 hostages left in Gaza, but there is no clarity on the number. These are civilians, often with dual citizenship, and soldiers. A spokesperson for the group’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video statement on Monday that there were 200 hostages in the hands of the Brigades alone, plus those under the control of other “militant formations”. Israel, according to the BBC, rejected the sender’s proposal for a truce in exchange for the release of civilians. And even the release of the two American citizens would have essentially been a unilateral decision.

For Israel, little changes. “Hamas tries to present itself to the world as an entity that releases hostages for humanitarian reasons. In reality we are talking about a group of murderous terrorists, who at the moment are holding children, teenagers, women and the elderly prisoners”, says Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman of the armed forces. Israel continues to work for the return of the hostages and in the meantime prepares “the next phases of the war, which will last many weeks”.

The role of Qatar

However, Qatar’s mediation is certain, which is specifically mentioned and thanked by Biden. “Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal in these last 14 days, and I am delighted that they will soon be reunited with their family, who have lived destroyed by fear”, said the number 1 of the White House, thanking the government of Qatar “for his collaboration”.

Doha, where Hamas leader Ismail Hanyeh lives, is a hub of the story. Qatar says it will “continue dialogue with Israel and Hamas in the hope that all civilian hostages of all nationalities will be released”, as Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.

“Today’s result comes after days of continuous communications between the parties involved. We will continue the dialogue with the Israelis and Hamas, we hope that these efforts will lead to the release of civilian hostages of all nationalities with the ultimate goal of achieving a de-escalation restore peace.”

Aid to Gaza, spotlight on the Rafah crossing

The provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza plays a fundamental role in the mosaic. Biden announced yesterday that the first 20 trucks with humanitarian aid will enter Gaza “in the next 24-48 hours”. So, between today and tomorrow, according to the timing indicated by the president of the United States. “Israel and the Egyptian president assured me of their commitment to opening the Rafah crossing,” Biden added, specifying that the road connecting Gaza and Egypt “had to be asphalted again, it was really in bad condition.”

In the last 24 hours, the pressure from the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has not helped. Visiting the crossing on the Egyptian side, he underlined “the absolute need for aid trucks as soon as possible and in as many numbers as possible”. “We have seen on this side of the border many trucks loaded with aid,” he said, urging “a sustained effort.” “These are not just trucks, they are a lifesaver, the difference between life and death for many people in Gaza.”

Guterres, who landed hours earlier in the northern Sinai peninsula, said it was “impossible” to stand on the other side of the Gaza border and “not be heartbroken.” “Behind this wall there are two million people suffering enormously; without water, food, medicine or fuel,” he said, lamenting that “the population continues to be bombed and needs everything to survive.”