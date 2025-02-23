Omer Shem Tovone of the six hostages that this Saturday were released by Hamas in Gaza, was one of the most expressive during the ceremony orchestrated by the Palestinian militiamen in Nuseirat (center of the strip). During his release, he was smiling, he greeted, he launched kisses to the crowd and even reached Kissing two of its captors with those who posed on stage. However, the young man’s gestures were not spontaneous, but he was told everything he had to do once his delivery was being carried out.

Exrehén’s father, Malki Shem Tov, has offered Details about captivity of his son and has told Israeli media what actually happened during the staging of his release in the Gaza Strip.

“He told us that They forced him to greet and kiss to that guard who was standing next to him. He said that They told him what to do. In the images you can see that someone approached him and told him what he had to do, ”said Malki Shem Tov in an interview in the Kan TV chain.

Shem Tov, 22, was captured in the Nova Music Festivallike the other two exrehenes who were also released with him in Nuseirat: Eliya Cohen, 27, and Omer Wenkert, 23.

However, Omer Shem Tov did not pass with them the captivity in Gaza, but I would have been alone Most of the time, as his father has told.

“He said that was alone in tunnels all the time(almost) 500 days … During the first 50 days he was with Itay Regev, and the rest, only, “said Malki. Regev, friend of Omer, was also kidnapped next to him on October 7, 2023, But it was released in November 2023 during the first high fire.

“No day light Not at all, “added his father, who has assured, after his return, that the young man is still” our Omer … Omer the fun, Omer the optimist, only with 16 or 17 kilos less. “

Two hostages, forced to see liberation

This Saturday, Hamas released three different points from Gaza to last six live hostages of the list of captives included in the first phase of the high fire between the Islamist group and Israel. However, these are not the last captives that remain alive in the enclave, since there are still 63 hostages to free from Gaza.

Two of them, Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa Dalalwhose release is scheduled for the second phase of the truce, were forced by Hamas to see how they released three of the captives delivered this Saturday to the Red Cross. Specifically, the two were taken in a van to Nuseirat, and from inside the vehicle they could see how they released Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem Tov and Omer Wenkert.

Hamas later spread A video in which you see how both hostages presence the release of the other three young Israeli.

Image spread by Hamas de los Hostos Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa Dalal, forced to see the release of three captives this Saturday in Gaza. @bringhomenow / x

In the images disseminated by Hamas, both appear with Brown, oose and thin kegleswhile waiting inside a van a few meters from the stage in Nuseirat, which passed this Saturday the hostages Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov and Eliya Cohen. The two went to the camera in Hebrew.

“Please, Save us so that we can return homeI beg you, “says Evyatar David during the video, in which she appeals to Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and her government to maintain the high fire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

“Military pressure is not the solution“David, 24, continues, in reference to Netanyahu’s strategy on Gaza, who on numerous occasions has defended the military pressure on the enclave to recover the hostages.

This video constitutes the First test That Evyatar David’s family receives that he is alive since he was captured at the Nova Music Festival, just like Gilboa Dalal.

In the case of Dalal, 22, the latest signs of life that his family received was in June 2024according to the newspaper The Times of Israel.