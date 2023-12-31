Hamas fires rockets at Tel Aviv during New Year's Eve

Israel and the Gaza Strip have entered the year 2024 without a break in fighting. The Israeli army has continued its attacks on Palestinian territory, and Hamas fired rockets into Tel Aviv at New Year's Eve. AFP reports this.

Air raid sirens sounded in various parts of Israel on New Year's Eve. In Tel Aviv, rockets were intercepted by Israeli missile defense systems at exactly midnight. People celebrating the New Year on the streets took cover, while others continued to celebrate.

“I was terrified, it was the first time I saw missiles,” 26-year-old Gabriel Zemelman told AFP outside a Tel Aviv bar where he was with friends for New Year's Eve. “It's terrifying, this is the life we ​​live, it's crazy.”

The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a video on social media. They say they fired the M90 ​​rockets in “response to the mass killings of civilians” by Israel. The Israeli military confirmed the attack, without initially reporting casualties or damage.

The bombings continue unabated in the Gaza Strip. The war will continue for “many months”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned.