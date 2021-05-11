The Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, confirmed that in the last hours it fired 130 rockets at Tel Aviv, after the Israeli army bombed a 13-story building in Gaza. As a result, at least two more Israeli civilians were killed, for a total of four since airstrikes began between the two sides on Monday. On the Palestinian side, at least 28 people have died, including 9 children and a woman.

Hostilities between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intensified this Tuesday, as each side counterattacks with bombings that recall their last major conflict in 2014. In total and so far the bombings of the two sides stop 28 Palestinians and four Israelis killed.

In the last hours, Hamas confirmed that it launched a 130 rocket attack on Tel Aviv, after an Israeli airstrike destroyed an office tower in Gaza, with at least 13 floors.

As a result of the attack by the Palestinian armed movement, two other Israeli citizens were killed: a 50-year-old woman and later a man when the bus they were traveling on in the city of Holon, near Tel Aviv, was hit by a rocket. Six other people were injured, according to medical sources. In the early hours of Tuesday, two other civilians from this country were killed by Hamas air actions.

One of the 100s of rockets that were just fired from Gaza toward Tel Aviv and central Israel exploded on a civilian bus. Hamas’ intentions are clear: kill Israeli civilians. We won’t stand by and let this happen. pic.twitter.com/aNsA3dlgMe – Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 11, 2021



The Palestinian armed group had already threatened to fire into the Israeli city if its army complied with the warning to attack the well-known building, which contained a Hamas civilian office, which in effect happened shortly thereafter.

However, and according to witnesses, an evacuation order was issued for the residents of the block and its surroundings an hour before the Israeli airstrike. At the moment, there are no reports of possible victims for this specific fact.

But in the early hours of Tuesday, Israel launched new airstrikes, leaving a total of at least 28 Palestinians dead, including 9 children and a woman, since this operation began on Monday.

The two sides are expected to continue to launch retaliatory bombings.

News in development …