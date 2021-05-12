The combat wing of the Hamas movement, the al-Qassam Brigades, fired another hundred rockets into Israel. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the movement, the attack was launched against the Israeli city of Beersheba in response to Tel Aviv’s renewed attacks on high-rise residential buildings in Palestine. Representatives of Hamas promised that “further will be larger.”

Earlier, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization in a number of Western countries, announced the launch of 130 missiles towards Tel Aviv and its environs. The attack was struck by the militant wing of the Al-Qassam Brigade, which controls the Gaza Strip. Local media reported one murder in the Israeli city of Rishon LeZion.

Later, the prime minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu, promised that the Islamists would “pay with their lives” for the attack.