The USA and Israel are certain: Hamas wanted to smuggle injured fighters into Egypt in an ambulance. (Archive image) © Mohammed Talatene/dpa/pa/archive image

Israel’s army shelled an ambulance in Gaza City. Hamas terrorists are said to have been smuggled there. The hospital serves as a command center during war.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – The War in Israel claims more victims: An ambulance was attacked by the Israeli army in the north of the Gaza Strip on Friday (November 3rd). UN Secretary-General António Guterres was “horrified” by images of corpses outside Shifa Hospital in the city of Gaza, according to his statement.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) about the war in Israel: “We are deeply shocked.” Patients, medical staff, facilities and ambulances must “be protected at all times. Always.” The WHO chief called for during the war Israel an immediate ceasefire.

In the war in Israel, Hamas is said to be smuggling “terrorists and weapons in ambulances”.

Israel’s army had previously announced that the ambulance in question had been used by the Islamist Hamas to transport its “terrorists and weapons in ambulances” across border crossings during the war in Israel, it said. Several Hamas terrorists are said to have been killed in the attack. Israel says it is planning the “elimination of Hamas”.

The New York Times also reports, citing a senior American government official, that Hamas attempted to smuggle injured terrorists out of Egypt through the Rafah border crossing. This means that they also have the evacuation of foreigners from the country Gaza Strip delayed, so the New York Times. Rafah is currently the only border crossing in Gaza that is not controlled by Israel.

Shifa Hospital is supposed to serve as a command center for Hamas in the Israel War

However, the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 13 people were killed and 26 others were injured in the Israeli army attack. These were wounded Palestinians who were to be transported to the border crossing and treated in Egypt. The attack occurred in front of the entrance to Shifa Hospital in the city of Gaza.

The Israeli army said the area under fire was a “war zone”. According to Israeli accounts, the Shifa Hospital serves as a Hamas command center in the war in Israel. Israeli media recently reported, citing security circles, that Hamas had concentrated around 30,000 people around the clinic so that they could serve as “human shields”.

Hamas apparently wanted to smuggle terrorists out of Gaza using false lists

According to the US official, Hamas previously attacked Israel USA and Egypt repeatedly submitted lists of alleged wounded Palestinians to leave with US citizens and other foreigners. However, investigations have shown that many of these people were Hamas fighters.

This was unacceptable for the representatives of Egypt, the USA and Israel, according to the report New York Times further. According to the US government, the negotiations with Hamas were conducted indirectly, with the help of Qatari government representatives. They finally agreed on a list of wounded Palestinians who were definitely not fighters.

The departure of Palestinians and foreigners has been temporarily stopped. (Archive image) © Mohammed Talatene/dpa/pa/archive image

For the time being, Palestinians will no longer be transported to Egypt from war in Israel

On Friday (November 3rd) there was an attack on the ambulance in front of the Shifa Hospital in the city of Gaza. According to information from the Gaza Strip, injured Palestinians as well as foreigners and Palestinians with dual citizenship are now allowed to leave the Gaza Strip German Press Agency (dpa) stopped on Saturday (November 4th).

A source close to the Egyptian Red Crescent confirmed the dpa, Palestinian Red Crescent employees have been ordered by the authorities to stop transporting wounded Palestinians for the time being. First, safety for ambulances from the Gaza Strip to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt would have to be ensured. (n/a)