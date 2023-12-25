Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

The Israeli army is targeting Khan Yunis – but Hamas is changing its approach. The news ticker about the war in Israel and Gaza.

Tel Aviv – The Israeli army continued its attacks on targets in the Gaza Strip over Christmas. The Health Ministry, controlled by the Islamist Hamas, said twelve people were killed in an attack on the village of Al-Zawaida on Monday night. At least 18 people were killed in an attack on the town of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The numbers cannot be independently verified.

War in Israel and Gaza: Hamas is reportedly splitting into guerrilla cells

Now, according to a media report, Hamas is causing increasing losses among Israel's ground troops by switching to guerrilla tactics. Like that Wall Street Journal On Sunday (December 24), citing a senior Israeli officer, the soldiers were now being attacked by cells of just two to five fighters before they fled into their tunnels.

They also operated from civilian refuges and used women and children to collect information and transport weapons, it was said. Hamas also stores weapons in hundreds of empty houses. This allows their fighters to move freely, pose as civilians and grab their weapons at the last moment before an attack.

Israel is internally criticized for losses in fighting in the Gaza Strip

According to the Israeli army, 14 of its soldiers died in fighting in the south and center of the sealed-off coastal strip over the weekend alone. A total of 153 soldiers have been killed since the ground offensive began at the end of October, reported Times of Israel.

Photo from December 24th: Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip © Menahem Kahana/AFP

The increasing number has led to criticism internally. Israel is endangering its soldiers by scaling back its use of force in response to US demands to limit the number of civilian casualties, Das wrote Wall Street Journal.

However, Israeli security officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied a change in tactics due to American pressure Wall Street Journal According to the officer quoted, it could be months before Israel's army gains control of the city of Khan Yunis in the same way it has achieved in northern Gaza. (with news agency material)