The movement indicated that a large number of Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded during the clashes in the area north of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said that its fighters were waging fierce battles in the Juhr al-Dik area, east of the central region of the Gaza Strip, adding that it had managed to destroy 5 tanks and kill at least 4 Israeli soldiers.

The movement said that members of the Al-Qassam Brigades “are waging fierce battles from zero distance with the enemy forces penetrating the Juhr al-Dik area, east of the central region.”

Hamas added that its members were able to destroy 5 Israeli tanks and “kill and injure all of their personnel, after reusing two 2-ton rockets that the occupation fired towards the homes of the safe people but they did not explode. Our mujahideen planted them on the path of the occupation vehicles’ advance in the Jabalia al-Balad area, and as soon as the vehicles arrived at the place, the rockets were detonated.” “.

The movement indicated that Al-Qassam members were also able to “kill 4 Israeli soldiers in the Al-Qasasib neighborhood” in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, the movement announced that its members in the Juhr al-Dik area in the central Gaza Strip “detonated a booby-trapped tunnel in a special Zionist force and targeted its rescue forces with heavy-caliber mortar shells, leaving them all dead and wounded.”

For its part, the Israeli army said that it arrested, in cooperation with the Shin Bet during the week, hundreds of suspects of involvement in “terrorist activities” in the Gaza Strip, noting that more than 200 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad were transferred to continue the investigation in Israel.

The Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said that a number of activists chose to position themselves within civil society and surrender, as they were taken by Unit 504 and Shin Bet investigators.

He added that the total number of those taken for investigation in Israel is more than 700 members of armed organizations in the Gaza Strip.