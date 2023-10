YouTuber Aline Szewkies, from the Israel com Aline channel, retired colonel Fernando Montenegro, author of the books Kid Preto, about special operations and Comando Verde, which tells the story of the occupation of Complexo do Alemão in Rio, and journalist Luis Kawaguti debate the war in Israel in an extra edition of the Assunto Capital program.

Speaking directly from Jerusalem, Aline talks about the fears and hopes of a life in a war zone. She also explains the historical and religious value of cities and holy sites, such as Jerusalem or the Al Aqsa Mosque, which are used as alleged reasons for not ending the conflict.

Colonel Montenegro approaches the conflict from a historical and military perspective, making analyzes and predictions about the stages of the war.

