Extremist group expressed condolences “to Russia and the families of the victims”; armed men carried out massacre at concert hall

The extremist movement Hamas said this Friday (22.mar.2024) that it wants “condolences to the Russian leadership and people and to the families of the victims” of the shooting attack in the Krasnogorsk district, near Moscow, in Russia. The Russian government has already confirmed at least 40 deaths by gunmen who invaded Crocus City Hall. At least 100 were injured.

In a note published on the Hamas Telegram channel, the group – which on October 7, 2023 killed more than 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians – classified this Friday's episode as “terrorist” and expressed “solidarity with Russia”.

Here is the full Hamas note:

“We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in the Russian capital, Moscow, and left dozens dead and injured.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Russian leadership and people, and to the families of the victims of this criminal attack, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and express our full solidarity with Russia, its people, and the families of the victims. victims of this tragedy.”

UKRAINE DENIES INVOLVEMENT

After the attack, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry released a statement in which he denied any responsibility of the country for what happened. He said Kiev considers the accusations as a “provocation planned by the Kremlin to further fuel anti-Ukrainian hysteria”.

“There are no limits to the dictatorship of [Vladimir] Putin [presidente da Rússia]. [Ele] is ready to kill its own citizens for political purposes, just as it killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians during the war against Ukraine as a result of missile attacks, artillery shelling and torture.”the statement wrote.

ATTACK IN RUSSIA

Records posted on social media show 3 men shooting at people with what appear to be automatic machine guns outside the concert hall. At one point, one of the shooters surrounds the civilians in the corner of a wall at the entrance to the concert hall while machine-gunning them one by one.

In another image, it is possible to see people ducking between the seats in the place where the show would be held while they hear the gunfire. At least 50 ambulances were sent to treat the victims.

Watch (1min54s):

The place was also set on fire. According to information from The Guardian and reports from victims shared on social media profiles, the fire started after the shooters used Molotov cocktails.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova classified the episode as a “bloody terrorist attack” in statement released on Telegram. The FSB (Russian Federal Security Service) said it had opened an investigation into the case.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about the attack “in the first few minutes”.

