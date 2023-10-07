Hamas: Israeli captivity will affect the release of Palestinian prisoners

The capture of Israeli soldiers by the Palestinian group Hamas will affect negotiations for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons. This was stated by the press secretary of the organization’s representative office in Lebanon, Walid al-Kilani, reports RIA News.

He called Hamas’s actions an “unprecedented strategic operation.” According to al-Kilani, they were a response to “the crimes of the occupiers and repeated attacks against the Palestinian people and holy places.” “Resistance [палестинское движение ХАМАС и другие военизированные палестинские группировки] created a historic day,” he emphasized.

He also added that Hamas has repeatedly warned the Israeli side about the consequences of repeated violations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque area.

Earlier it became known that during the Hamas operation in Israel, more than 35 Israeli military personnel and settlers were captured.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas fired rockets into Israel, announcing the start of a military operation.