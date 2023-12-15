Home page politics

From: Babett Gumbrecht

Destruction and suffering dominate the Gaza Strip. Survey among Palestinians shows: Hamas is on the rise. © Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

After the murderous attack on Israel, support for Hamas in the West Bank is growing – from twelve to 44 percent.

Ramallah – The Islamist Hamas is following its bloody attack on Israel with 1,200 deaths and the resulting Gaza war has apparently risen sharply in favor with people in the West Bank. This emerges from a survey by the Palestinian survey institute PSR, which is considered to be reputable. 44 percent of people in the West Bank now support Hamas. In September the value was twelve percent.

Survey in Palestine: President Abbas unpopular – Hamas increasing in popularity

In the Gaza Strip, where more than 18,600 people have died, almost 50,600 have been injured and widespread destruction has been caused in the Israeli military offensive to destroy Hamas, Hamas's reputation has also increased, although less sharply, according to the survey published on Wednesday (December 13). : from 38 percent to 42 percent. Meanwhile, the popularity of the more moderate Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas continued to decline. According to the survey, 88 percent of those surveyed were in favor of his resignation.

Opinion data in the Israel war: Majority in the West Bank supports Hamas terror

However, opinions differ between Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip on the question of whether the Hamas attack on Israel more than two months ago was right. While 82 percent in the West Bank supported the attack, in the directly affected coastal strip it was only 57 percent, according to the PSR survey.

However, only one percent of those surveyed in the West Bank believe that Israel can achieve its war goal of destroying Hamas. In the Gaza Strip it is 17 percent. Almost two thirds of those surveyed expect Hamas to continue to rule the Gaza Strip in the future.

Palestinians apparently do not believe images and evidence from Israel – accusations leveled at the USA

90 percent of those surveyed said Hamas had not committed atrocities in Israel, as evidenced by videos and testimonies from survivors. A large majority accuses Israel's Western supporters, especially the USA, of moral failure in view of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

A majority believes that Western countries' support for a two-state solution is not really serious.