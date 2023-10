Hamas says it has kidnapped “well over several dozen” Israelis. In the image: residents of Yemen demonstrate support for the Palestinian terrorist group and step on the Israeli flag. | Photo: EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB.

The Palestinian Islamic group Hamas estimated this Sunday (8), local time, at “well over several dozen” the number of Israelis kidnapped in the attack carried out this Saturday in Israeli territory. A spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, the al-Qassem Brigades, cited by the Israeli press, reported early in the morning on Sunday (by local time) that the number of Israelis “captured” was “several times greater” than a few dozen and that they had already been distributed in several locations in the Gaza Strip.

In the attack, militiamen killed Israeli soldiers and kidnapped several residents of Israeli towns near the Strip, around 50 people, according to sources in Gaza and videos posted on social media showing captured soldiers, civilians and also Asian immigrants. “We have more hostages than [o primeiro-ministro israelense Benjamin] Netanyahu said and they are in several locations in the Gaza Strip. We confirm the abduction of dozens of people, including army officers and soldiers,” the spokesperson said.

“The occupying entity [como o Hamas chama Israel] is facing a deep crisis in the face of the strength of our men, before which hundreds of soldiers fled, left their weapons and tanks in front of our fighters,” he added. According to local estimates, the number of Palestinian fighters currently remaining in Israel is much larger than that disclosed by the Israeli authorities, reaching hundreds or even more than a thousand members of the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad group.