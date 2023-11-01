Israeli forces bombed the Jabalia refugee camp this Wednesday, for the second time in less than 24 hours.in the north of the Gaza Strip, in a new attack represents “another tragic massacre,” said the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the enclave.

The attack caused “dozens of deaths and injuries,” according to the official Palestinian agency Wafa, which stated that the bombing targeted the Falujah neighborhood. in the same field, and estimated that among the dead and injured there may be many women and children.

The Islamist group Hamas, ruling in Gaza, assured that Israel “perpetrated a tragic massacre,” in what it described as “the second consecutive crime in the Yabalia field in less than 24 hours.”



“These heartbreaking events are part of a harrowing sequence of massacres in the Gaza Strip that will forever cast a dark shadow on the collective conscience of humanity,” added Hamas, which denounced that “the international community remains silent” in the face of the Israeli offensive. about the enclave that in 26 days of war has left almost 8,800 dead and more than 22,200 injured.

(Also read: Is tension growing with Israel? Senior UN official resigns after denouncing genocide in Gaza)

On Tuesday, A first and forceful Israeli bombardment on the Jabalia field left at least 145 people dead, as hospital sources informed Efe, although other sources speak of 50 deaths.

According to the Israeli Army, the attack targeted a Hamas militia commander, causing his death and that of another fifty militiamen hiding in tunnels in the area.

Palestinians inspect the rubble in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Israeli fighter jets dropped tons of explosives underground, destroying the foundations of buildings in the area. -with great demographic density- and the demolition of many of the buildings, according to sources in Gaza.

This Wednesday, the UN assured that the latest bombing of the refugee camp in the Gaza Strip can be considered a war crime, both due to the high number of civilian victims and its magnitude.

“We are seriously concerned that these are disproportionate attacks that could constitute war crimes,” said the UN Human Rights Office, an organization headed by High Commissioner Volker Türk, who has a career dedicated to the issue of refugees and human rights. in the international organization.

(Also: Hundreds killed and injured by Israeli bombing in refugee camp in Gaza)

Israel and Hamas are this Wednesday in the 26th day of war, which broke out on October 7 after a surprise attack by the Islamist group to Israel that left more than 1,400 dead.

Gaza suffers a serious humanitarian crisis due to the almost total Israeli siege and its veto on access to food, water, medicine and fuel.

This has left many hospitals at their limit and some 16 of them out of operation due to the lack of gasoline and electricity, a problem that is getting worse while the number of deaths and injuries, many of them children and women, continues to increase.

EFE