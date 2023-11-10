The Communications Office of the Government of Gaza, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, denounced this Friday “a direct attack” on the al Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza that caused 13 deaths and dozens of injuries, while Israeli forces are approaching the center and demanding its evacuation.

“13 dead and dozens injured in the Israeli bombing of the Al Shifa medical complex,” stated the Strip’s Executive, after the Health spokesperson announced the first death early in the morning, following the dissemination of videos. in which many are seen injured in which It is the largest hospital in Gaza, where many internally displaced people from the enclave took refuge.

At the same time, The Government Communications Office assured that the troops “are in the vicinity of the hospital complex in central Gaza and demand its evacuation”.

Abu Mohammad, a 32-year-old father, told AFP that he took refuge in that hospital, along with 15 members of his family, fleeing the bombings.

“There is no safe place left. The army attacked Al Shifa. I don’t know what to do,” he said.

“There are shootings (…) in the hospital. We are afraid to go out,” he added.

Doctors treat an injured Palestinian woman.

According to Hamas, Israeli tanks are surrounding the “Al Rantisi and Al Naser children’s, eye and mental health hospitals”, in Gaza City, “from all directions.”

“Thousands of patients, medical personnel and displaced people are trapped inside hospitals without water or food and exposed to death at any moment,” said the Health spokesperson.

Health also assured that tonight there was another “direct attack on the Al Rantisi Hospital, specialized for children.”

When asked by Efe, a spokesperson for the Israeli Army said it was reviewing all events. On Thursday, Israel reported heavy fighting near the facility and said it had killed dozens of fighters and destroyed the Islamist group’s tunnels.

Smoke rising from Gaza amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Hamas movement.

Israel claims that Hamas’ most important military center and underground infrastructure is beneath and around Al Shifa Hospital. where the Army said there is heavy fighting these days as troops advance into Gaza City.

Both doctors and human rights groups have denounced the Israeli bombings around hospitals in recent weeks.

Many of them have suffered material damage and damage from the attacks, and Now at least 18 of some 35 hospital centers are not working due to lack of fuel due to the almost total Israeli siege that restricts access to gasoline.

Last week, an Israeli attack in front of the al Shifa Hospital already killed fifteen people.

“The attacks and bombings of hospitals by the occupation are criminal madness,” said the Gaza Government, which condemned that “health facilities were deliberately bombed and massacres were committed in them.”

Israel is committing a crime against hospitals and medical personnel

“Israel is committing a crime against hospitals and medical personnel. It began by preventing the entry of fuel and medical supplies, and today it ends directly attacking hospitals with fire and bombing, as it did at dawn with several Gaza hospitals,” declared the Minister of Health of the Palestinian National Authority, Mai al Kaila, who warned of the “great resulting catastrophe.”

In Gaza, Palestinians killed by bombings amount to more than 10,800 since the war began on October 7, when Hamas carried out a strong attack that caused more than 1,400 deaths in Israel, and also took some 240 hostages to Gaza.

*With AFP and EFE