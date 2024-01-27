Hamas denied this Saturday that UN personnel collaborate with its militant actionsafter Israel accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of aligning itself with the Islamist group and the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) to have employees who participated in the massacre of October 7.

“We strongly condemn the incitement campaign launched by the Zionist criminal entity against international institutions that contribute to the relief of our people, who are being subjected to Nazi genocide,” Hamas said in a statement.

The Islamist group referred to a “baseless accusation” by Israel “against the World Health Organization over an alleged 'collusion' with the Hamas movement”, as well as “incitement against UNRWA with the aim of cutting off its funding and depriving the Palestinian people of their right to the services of these international agencies,” he continued.

The Israeli ambassador to the UN, Meirav Eilon Shahar, on Friday accused the WHO of aligning itself with Hamas and turning their backs on the hostages that the Islamist group is holding captive.

The organization's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, rejected their position, arguing that “such false accusations are harmful and can harm the staff (in Gaza), who risk their lives to serve the most vulnerable.”

Israel accuses a dozen UNRWA workers of having participated in the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7.

This prompted UNRWA to dismiss the designated staff on Friday and launch an investigation.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini pledged to hold “accountability, including through legal action”, any UNRWA employee found to have been involved in “acts of terrorism”.

Although the investigation has not been developed, the United States – Israel's main partner -, Canada, Italy and Australia suspended their funding to UNRWA, a key institution for the survival of the more than 1.9 million displaced people left by the war in the Gaza Strip, in the midst of an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

“We call on the United Nations and international institutions not to give in to the threats and blackmail of this rogue Nazi entity, which seeks to cut off all livelihoods for our people,” Hamas said in its statement.

UNRWA IS a key institution for the survival of the more than 1.9 million displaced people left by the war in the Gaza Strip.

For his part, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, assured that the

UNRWA “obstructs peace and serves as the civilian arm of Hamas in Gaza,” and He advocated that the organization not be part of the operation in the Strip once the war is over.

The government wants to “ensure that UNRWA is not part” of the solution in the Palestinian territory after the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement, the minister said in a statement, in which he expressed his desire to “stop” all agency activities.

EFE